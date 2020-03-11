Luapula Province Education Officer Langson Chibuye has implored the Milenge Secondary School management to create a special education unit at the institution.

Mr Chibuye said there is urgent need to make room for the physically challenged at the school especially that it is the biggest learning institution in the district.

ZANIS reports that Mr Chibuye said this during a meeting with education staff in the area which was held at Milenge Secondary School.

He said the provincial administration will deploy personnel as soon as management confirms that they have created the unit.

Mr Chibuye noted that the physically challenged persons face many challenges in rural areas in acquiring education, adding that they should not be left behind.

And Milenge District Commissioner Kunda Chibilo has called on teachers to mentor their pupils and encourage them to progress to tertiary education.

Mr Chibilo noted that the progression rates in the district are low and there is need to change the mindsets of the locals.

He further added that most pupils either drop out of school or end up in early marriages which is detrimental to the development of the area.

