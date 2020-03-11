10.6 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Vice President Inonge Wina advised not to contest next year’s General Elections

By Chief Editor
Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala has advised Vice President Inonge Wina not to go ahead with her plans to contest next year’s elections.

Mr. Changala said Mrs. Wina will be fighting nature by insisting to remain in politics at her age.

In an interview, Mr. Changala has charged that Mrs. Wina is too old and should instead consider resting after 2021.

He said it is laughable that Mrs. Wina who will soon turn 80 years old could claim to be fit and ready to continue contributing to the nation through politics.

Vice President Inonge Wina last week said she is still Fit and Energetic to contest the 2021 general elections.

Mrs. Wina said there is no retirement age in politics and she will contest the elections if called upon to contest any position.

Lusaka based Millenium Radio reported that Mrs. Wina said she still has a lot to offer and contribute to the Zambian people contrary to calls that she retires from active politics.

And Mrs. Wina said the Patriotic Front remains a party of choice for most Zambians as it has a lot to offer the Zambian people.

5 COMMENTS

  2. There is nothing new that Inonge can bring, mama please go and rest.

    I think Dora Siliya is the best candidate for Edgar Lungus running mate. Her only scandal in this corrupt PF governmenT is stealing the boyfriend of the Namibian Presidents daughter, other wise she has a clean record.
    #DORASILIYAFORRUNNINGMATE2021

    1
    1

  3. Shouldn’t be her age, but to reserve her little left digit. Why should be leading a team of criminals funded by juvenile delinquents like jerabos?

    1
    1

  4. I have been following Inonge political activity. I find her to be a very sober and educated woman.She handles politics in a very mature way unlike the young woment and men of today. I have been following the way she responds to questions in parliament.. Her answers are very convicing and leaves the opposition with no doubts on the way govt is running. Why do you want to discriminate her on the basis of age? Indeed Americans have Bernie Sanders an Joe Biden who are of almost the same age as Inonge. If any one of the two wins they will be in power for another 8 years . So what is your issue with Inonge? Please leave the lady alone…. She has more contribution to make to this nation unlike some of these young people with oval heads but no brains inside.

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

