ABSA Cup champions Zesco United face main challengers to their league title Forest Rangers in this seasons’ quarterfinals.

Fifth placed Zesco battle Forest meet in one of four local derbies quarterfinal match-ups next weekend at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

League champions Zesco are 5th on 43 points, three behind Forest in the race with nine games left before FAZ Super Division is decided with a double up for grabs this season.

Zesco and Forest will meet in the 15h00 kickoff on March 21 that will be proceeded by the Midlands derby between Kabwe Warriors and Napsa Stars.

2018 champions Nkana will face townmates Kitwe United on March 22 in the late kickoff at Nkoloma after the sister club clash between Green Eagles and Young Green Eagles.

The semifinals are set for May 9 at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe while the final will be held on June 13 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

