6.6 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Zesco-Forest Meet in ABSA Cup Quarterfinal Derby Showdown

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Zesco-Forest Meet in ABSA Cup Quarterfinal Derby Showdown
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

ABSA Cup champions Zesco United face main challengers to their league title Forest Rangers in this seasons’ quarterfinals.

Fifth placed Zesco battle Forest meet in one of four local derbies quarterfinal match-ups next weekend at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

League champions Zesco are 5th on 43 points, three behind Forest in the race with nine games left before FAZ Super Division is decided with a double up for grabs this season.

Zesco and Forest will meet in the 15h00 kickoff on March 21 that will be proceeded by the Midlands derby between Kabwe Warriors and Napsa Stars.

2018 champions Nkana will face townmates Kitwe United on March 22 in the late kickoff at Nkoloma after the sister club clash between Green Eagles and Young Green Eagles.

The semifinals are set for May 9 at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe while the final will be held on June 13 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

[Read 93 times, 93 reads today]
Previous articleIt is a crime to issue issuing alarming statements, Kampyongo tells Parliament

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Zesco-Forest Meet in ABSA Cup Quarterfinal Derby Showdown

ABSA Cup champions Zesco United face main challengers to their league title Forest Rangers in this seasons’ quarterfinals. Fifth placed...
Read more
General News

It is a crime to issue issuing alarming statements, Kampyongo tells Parliament

Chief Editor - 10
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that it is a crime for people to be issuing alarming statements that are likely to cause...
Read more
General News

K52 million Recovered From Students Loans Beneficiaries

Chief Editor - 5
Over 52 Million Kwacha has so far been recovered by the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board. Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba explains that over...
Read more
Rural News

PEO calls for special education in Milenge to cater for physically challenged children

Chief Editor - 2
Luapula Province Education Officer Langson Chibuye has implored the Milenge Secondary School management to create a special education unit at the institution. ...
Read more
General News

Zambia Police detain another Chingola Jerabo Maxwell Kyamba popularly known as “Tablet”

Chief Editor - 26
Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has revoked the firearm license for Maxwell Kyamba popularly known as “Tablet” of Chingola on the Copperbelt and detained...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shepolopolo Qualify for 2020 Olympics

Feature Sports sports - 6
For the first time in Zambian Women’s football history, Shepolopolo are the first female side to qualify to the Olympics. Shepolopolo qualified to the 2020...
Read more

DIV 1 WRAP:Prison Leopards Take Command

Feature Sports sports - 0
Prison Leopards are the surprise leaders of the FAZ National Division One League as at Week 24. Prison jumped three places up to the top...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD:Kola Ends CAF Confed Cup On a High

Feature Sports sports - 0
Snubbed striker Rodgers Kola has just signed off as Zambia's top scorer in this season’s continental campaign with his club Zanaco. Kola has been left...
Read more

Shepolopolo Date 2020 Olympic Destiny

Feature Sports sports - 2
Shepolopolo are a win away from securing their debut Olympic Games qualification as they host Cameroon on Tuesday afternoon in the return leg of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 93 times, 93 reads today]