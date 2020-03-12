By Antonio M. Mwanza PF Deputy Media Director.

We all agree that the Constitution in its current form has several lacunae and inconsistencies; equally, all stakeholders do agree that the Public Order Act needs to be amended and that its application must be revised, further all of us do agree that the Electoral Process Act needs to be amended and the powers of the Electoral Commission of Zambia must be enhanced.

This is the position of all stakeholders, from the Clergy, the Civil Society, the Academia right through to the Politicians. There is no argument about this issue.

Why then is it that those who have been crying the loudest about the lacunae and inconsistencies in our constitution; those who have been crying to the high heavens, condemning the police and their application of the Public Order Act; those who have been accusing the Electoral Commission of Zambia to be a toothless and compromised institution lacking integrity; those condemning and accusing the Judiciary of being corrupt and our laws of being archaic and draconian are the ones in the fore front boycotting and viciously fighting the proposed legal reforms namely the Constitutional Amendment Bill No.10, Public Order Bill as well as The Electoral Process Bill?

Why is it that those who have been crying foul about the now famous 14 days period to hear a presidential petition; those who every day claim that the Constitutional Court should not be the first and final court of appeal; those blaming the police of not according them the right to hold public meetings under the guise of public order are refusing to amend and reform the same laws and institutions which they claim are draconian, undemocratic, biased, corrupt, moribund and compromised are refusing to sit on the table and argue their case?

Well, those that have boycotted and are fighting the Government’s decision to accord all stakeholders a platform and opportunity to reform the law and institutions of governance are doing so to score cheap political capital, they are playing to the gallery of their financiers; but are they really being honest with themselves, are they really being patriotic to this nation, do they mean well by politicking instead of providing leadership by coming on the table of ideas, debate, pursued and vote to ensure our laws and institutions are reformed?

These are the same people who fought night and day against the Referendum on the Bill of Rights, a Bill that was seeking to enhance and entrench the social and economic rights of our citizens; the right to food, the right to shelter, the right to health, the right a decent job among others. Today, these same people after misleading their followers are moving from one court to the next claiming that their rights are not being respected, the same rights they campaigned against. Preposterous!

Who really benefits if the status quo with regards the Constitution, the Public Order Act and indeed the Electoral Process Act is maintained?

It is time for all Zambians, especially the youths to stop following politicians blindly. Youths must take time to read and analyze for themselves, the content of Bill 10, the Public Order Bill and the Electoral Process Bill before they rush to condemn these proposed pieces of legislation. Don’t just follow what your political leaders have told you; read for yourselves.

The proposed Bills are meant to enhance our democracy, entrench our rights and make our institutions more effective and more accountable to us.

Yes, we may not agree on everything contained in the Bills but surely there are a lot of progressive clauses in the proposed Bills that will surely enhance participation, accountability, transparency and good governance for all of us.

To those who are playing politics, I want to remind them that, yes, for the sake of expediency, you can play politics and boycott and fight the processes to reform our laws and institutions but reality will finally catch up with you and it will hit you badly.

Come 2021 we don’t want to hear cries ati, “bandibida ma voti”.

Make hay while the sun is still shining. It is not too late for you to abandon your ostrich-approach and come to the table and make submissions and debate the Bills.

[Read 213 times, 213 reads today]