United Church of Zambia sensitises members on mob justice

The United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in Northern Province has partnered with the Zambia Police to sensitise members of the church on the dangers of taking the law into their own hands.

UCZ Northern Presbytery Bishop, Maybin Mulenga said this is in view of the mob killings experienced across the country were people suspected to be behind the reported gassing have been brutally murdered.

Speaking to ZANIS in an interview in Kasama, Bishop Mulenga said the church is concerned with mob justice that people are perpetrating, which is also alien to the country’s culture and beliefs.

The clergy has also expressed fear that the gruesome murders of people could have a negative impact on the 2021 general election campaigns.

Bishop Mulenga has since directed all Reverends under his jurisdiction in Northern Province to welcome the police officers sent to sensitize church members on the matter.

And Northern Province Police Commissioner, Richard Mweene has confirmed the development, saying this is aimed at intensifying security, and bring to book all those suspected to be behind the reported gassing in communities.

Commissioner Mweene has since implored other churches to come on board and partner with the police in order to fight the scourge.

