Thursday, March 12, 2020
General News

Copperbelt Minister takes a swipe at milling companies for creating an artificial shortage of mealie meal

Copperbelt Province Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe has taken a swipe at some milling companies for creating an artificial shortage of mealie meal in some parts of the province.

Mr. Mwakalombe who made an impromptu visit at milling companies in Ndola expressed displeasure that despite government supplying maize through the Food Reserve Agency, some millers have taken advantage of the situation by creating an artificial shortage.

He warned that the Government will not allow the trend which he said has disadvantaged many consumers who are now panicking where and when to purchase the commodity.

Mr. Mwakalombe who was in the company of Provincial permanent secretary and Deputy, Manyando Liwalii said all FRA fed millers should immediately flood the market with mealie meal.

The Minister also directed the company to ensure its agents are closely monitored to prevent them from selling the commodity at skyrocketing prices.

And Mr. Mwakalombe has urged the milling company to stop involving in retail selling of the staple food adding this compromises competition.

Meanwhile, Jambo Milling director- Operations, Idris Mohamed appealed to the minister to intervene in the matter by making sure that the supply of maize from FRA is consistent.

1 COMMENT

  1. These nincompoops have buried their heads in the sand. The shortage is countrywide why blame millers on the copper belt. FRA does not have enough maize and so they are rationing. These are your poor agriculture policies.

