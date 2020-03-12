A man of Kangwe’na area in Mushindamo District in North-western Province is on the run after beating his wife to death during a marital dispute.

The Police department in the province told ZANIS in an interview that Matildah Mubambe, 31, was beaten to death by her husband Stephen Mukala following a marital dispute.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Hudson Namachila, said the deceased sustained injuries on the neck and abdomen as kicks and fists were allegedly used during the fight.

Mr Namachila added that the incidence occured on Monday between 08:00 and 13:00 hours and that the body of the deceased has been deposited in the Solwezi General hospital, awaiting post mortem.

And The North-western Province Police department has called on the community to help with any useful information that might lead to the arrest of the perpetrator.

