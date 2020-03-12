6.1 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 12, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Husband on the run after beating wife to death

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Husband on the run after beating wife to death
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A man of Kangwe’na area in Mushindamo District in North-western Province is on the run after beating his wife to death during a marital dispute.

The Police department in the province told ZANIS in an interview that Matildah Mubambe, 31, was beaten to death by her husband Stephen Mukala following a marital dispute.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Hudson Namachila, said the deceased sustained injuries on the neck and abdomen as kicks and fists were allegedly used during the fight.

Mr Namachila added that the incidence occured on Monday between 08:00 and 13:00 hours and that the body of the deceased has been deposited in the Solwezi General hospital, awaiting post mortem.

And The North-western Province Police department has called on the community to help with any useful information that might lead to the arrest of the perpetrator.

[Read 38 times, 38 reads today]
Previous articleMan kills brother after a quarrel at a beer drinking spree
Next articleUnited Church of Zambia sensitises members on mob justice

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Now Millers Association of Zambia blames Traders for High Mealie Meal Prices

The Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has said that the public should not panic as Zambia has enough maize...
Read more
General News

Ndola High Court halts FAZ Elections

Chief Editor - 0
The Ndola High Court has halted the holding of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Annual General Meeting (AGM), Electoral Process and Elections. This followed...
Read more
Headlines

United Church of Zambia sensitises members on mob justice

Chief Editor - 0
The United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in Northern Province has partnered with the Zambia Police to sensitise members of the church on the dangers...
Read more
Headlines

Husband on the run after beating wife to death

Chief Editor - 0
A man of Kangwe'na area in Mushindamo District in North-western Province is on the run after beating his wife to death during a marital...
Read more
Rural News

Man kills brother after a quarrel at a beer drinking spree

Chief Editor - 0
A 36 year old man of Kalumbila district has killed his younger brother aged 28 using a stick. North-Western Province Commissioner of Police,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Man kills brother after a quarrel at a beer drinking spree

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
A 36 year old man of Kalumbila district has killed his younger brother aged 28 using a stick. North-Western Province Commissioner of Police,...
Read more

PEO calls for special education in Milenge to cater for physically challenged children

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Luapula Province Education Officer Langson Chibuye has implored the Milenge Secondary School management to create a special education unit at the institution. ...
Read more

Lenjes disown and warn Evans Chinkumbi not to masquerade as Chief Ngabwe

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
The Lenje Royal Establishment has disowned and warned Evans Chinkumbi not to masquerade as Chief Ngabwe. Reacting to recent a development in Ngabwe where the...
Read more

Chief urges subjects to reconstruct damaged police post

Rural News Chief Editor - 10
Chief Chitanda of the Lenje speaking people of Chibombo District has called on his subjects to contribute resources towards the reconstruction of Chiyuni...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 38 times, 38 reads today]