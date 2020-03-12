Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic began his Chipolopolo reign on a positive note with a win on Thursday.

Chipolopolo beat Malawi 1-0 in an international friendly at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Napsa Stars forward Collins Sikombe scored the lone goal halfway through the first half when he turned in Jimmy Ndhlovu’s assist in the 21st minute.

Micho run the rule on all but players from Zesco United and Zanaco due to their recent league back log and continental engagements.

The Serbian will trim his 35 member team for next week’s four match tour of East Africa that will see Zambia play Uganda and Mali in a four-nations tournament on March 17 and 19 respectively.

Zambia will later face Ethiopia in Addis Ababa on March 21 en route back to Lusaka to play Botswana on March 26 in a 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier.

[Read 131 times, 131 reads today]