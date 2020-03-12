The Ndola High Court has halted the holding of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Annual General Meeting (AGM), Electoral Process and Elections.

This followed a court action were Damiano Mutale, Patson Lusaka against FAZ Secretary General Adrian Kashala.

The Court issued an Exparte Order staying the FAZ electoral Process and Elections pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

The Court has directed that the process which started on 7th March 2020 and was expected to end on 28th March 2020 has been halted until the matter is heard and determined.

