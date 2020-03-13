17.1 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 13, 2020
Trade Expert Trevor Simumba has predicted that a third force will emerge in Zambian politics If Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND fail to up their game and provide a visionary roadmap towards 2021 elections.

Mr Simumba predicted that a third force will arise in Zambia that will bring together all the disgruntled upright Zambian citizens from progressive members of PF, UPND and MMD if the UPND fails to up its game.

He charged that there is no sane right thinking Zambian today that believes another five years of President Edgar Lungu is the best option for Zambia.

”Everyone agrees he has been the worst President of this country supported by cowardly selfish corrupt Ministers and civil servants that have completely run down the treasury and the economy of Zambia,” Mr Simumba said.

”However, the longer UPND fail to galvanise a new leadership team around HH the more likely we will see a similar movement as we had in 1991 arising from the ashes and choosing a single candidate with the best chance of defeating the incumbent ruling party. You do not need to be a seer I to prophesy.“

He said Zambia is in serious jeopardy and there are many in PF and UPND that see the coming implosion if the country continue on this path.

“I say to those of my friends and relatives especially in the PF remember the courage of the late MCS, get out of your comfort zone and show your patriotism to the nation of Zambia. MMD get back to your ideals and unite for the sake of Zambia.“

Mr Simumba said Zambia needs a credible balancing third force in the country.

“UPND, Zambia needs a vibrant strong opposition that is focused on transforming the lives of all Zambians not just focused on making HH President. We are in deep trouble this is not a time for personal egos it is a time for genuine leadership to rise to the occasion.“

He added, “I know that RB, ABC, VJ, Magande and many other Zambian leaders who I know personally and have discussed issues with them before, are not happy with the current status of Zambia. Only Uncle VJ has spoken publicly the others are still talking quietly at their golf clubs, homes and churches. Stop it. Without real action you will doom this great nation of Zambia to disaster in your lifetime. Come out and speak truth to power.“

”Everyone including his own cadres know that President Lungu has failed and he must bow out peacefully and ensure the Zambian people have a free and fair election to make their choice. We cannot continue in this manner,” he said.

