CAF has postponed the 2021 AFCON qualifiers set for the end of March due to the Corona Virus pandemic.

CAF has cancelled match-day- 3 and match-day-4 that were scheduled from international match week of March 25-31.

That means Zambia will not play Botswana in their 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier on March 26 in Lusaka and March 29 away in Gaborone.

This is because most foreign-based African players play in Europe and Asia where lockdowns have been enforced due to the pandemic.

Also postponed are the 2020 FIFA Women’s U20 Cup qualifiers from March 20-29 and 2020 AFCON Women’s Cup qualifiers set for the week of April 8-14.

But CAF said it is monitoring the situation very closely regarding the staging of the 2020 CHAN tournament Cameroon is set to host from April 4-25.

Meanwhile, SAFA and FAZ are yet to issue a statement on the 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup first round, final leg qualifier between hosts South Africa and Zambia set for Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on March 14.

Shepolopolo U17, who enjoys a 2-0 first leg lead, arrived in South Africa for the fixture on Thursday.

