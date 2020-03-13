11.2 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 13, 2020
Micho Names Team for East Africa Friendly Tour

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has named his 26-member team for next week’s four-match East African friendly tour.

But missing from the list is Kabwe Warriors ‘top man this season, Jimmy Ndhlovu, who has scored 10 goals for the club and contributed an assist in Thursday’s 1-0 friendly win over Malawi in Lusaka.

The goal scorer, Collins Sikombe of Napsa Stars, makes the list including players from 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinalist Zanaco defending league champions Zesco United.

From Zanaco are goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata, midfielder Kelvin Kapumbu and striker Chitiya Mususu.

Zesco defenders Clement Mwape and Adrian Chama have made the team while Simon Silwimba and Mwila Phiri will miss the trip due to injury.

Red Arrows midfielder Bruce Musakanya makes the team following his recent return from a two-month injury layoff.

Meanwhile, Nkana have the largest contingent of call-ups with five players.

Goalkeeper Allan Chibwe, defenders Lyson Thole and Gift Zulu plus midfielders Kelvin Mubanga and Patrick Gondwe make a rare high profile presence by the record 12-time champions for the first time in over three years.

Departure for Uganda is this Sunday ahead of the three-nation tournament there against Uganda and Mali on March 17 and March 19 respectively in Kampala.

Chipolopolo will en route home make a brief transit stop in Addis Ababa to play Ethiopia on March 21.

Team:
Goalkeepers: Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos), Allan Chibwe (Nkana)

Defenders: Paul Banda(Lusaka Dynamos),Gift Zulu,Lyson Thole(both Nkana), Zachariah Chilongoshi,Dominic Chanda(both Kabwe Warriors), Kebson Kamanga (Zanaco),Clement Mwape, Adrian Chama(both Zesco United),Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos),Luka Banda(Napsa Stars)

Midfielders: Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Leonard Mulenga, Robin Siame (both Green Buffaloes), Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana Radiants), Larry Bwalya (Power Dynamos), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Kelvin Mubanga, Patrick Gondwe (both Nkana)

Strikers: Collins Sikombe, Tapson Kaseba (both Napsa Stars), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Francisco Mwepu (Red Arrows), Chitiya Mususu (Zanaco)

Previous articlePresident Lungu is not eligible to stand for elections in 2021, KBF agrees with John Sangwa
Next articleCAF Postpones 2021 AFCON Qualifiers for March

