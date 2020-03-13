Zambia’s greatest and most progressive music festival, – the Mosi Day of Thunder – has been set for May 23 this year, Zambian Breweries has unveiled.

The music festival – now in its fifth year – will be held at Livingstone Villa Grounds in the country’s tourist capital over the Africa Freedom Day long weekend.

In keeping with Mosi Premium lager’s “We are Zed” theme, the music experience will champion Zambian artists, with this year’s main guest artist Sampa the Great, joining a star-studded local line-up including Slapdee, Macky 2, Jay Rox, Yo Maps, Natasha Chansa and Dope Boys amongst the artists, supported by the country’s leading DJs.

“This is our way of supporting and promoting progressive and trendsetting Zambian music that is breaking new ground,” says Zambian Breweries country head of marketing Sibajene Munkombwe.

Sampa the Great – real name Sampa Tembo – is a Zambian songwriter and rapper raised in Botswana and based in Australia. She will be joined by guest artist Prince Kaybee from South Africa, bringing the number of guest artists to two, for the first time in the Mosi Day of Thunder history.

All artistes will bring their musical creativity on one stage for one purpose: entertaining music lovers from across the region.

Having more Zambian artistes perform at the country’s biggest music extravaganza is in line with the “We are Zed” campaign launched by Mosi Premium Lager in October last year that celebrates the best of our local talent

“Zambian Breweries and music share one thing: bringing people together and inspiring them to do more. We pride ourselves in seeing people enjoy a good time in a good environment with good music and the best beverages,” said Mr Munkombwe, who also reiterated his message urging festival goers to be responsible in their drinking.

The Mosi Day of Thunder has become one of the highlights of the African musical calendar, making this an annual pilgrimage to Livingstone and bringing an array of local and regional tourists. ” he said.

As part of this year’s music festival, the company has launched its Mosi Underliner Promotion on its Mosi 375ml pack, in which customers stand a chance to win tickets to the 2020 Mosi Day of Thunder and other prizes including airtime across all mobile networks.

Over 10,000 music-lovers from all walks of life are expected to attend the 2020 Mosi Day of Thunder, boosting Livingstone’s position as a major regional tourist and cultural hub, he added.

