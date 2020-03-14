The Law Association of Zambia ( LAZ) has condemned in its strongest terms the recent print and electronic media attributed to two of it Very Senior members Dr. Rodgers Chongwe, S.C and John Sangwa S.C for questioning the qualifications, integrity, and impartiality of the Constitutional Court Judges.

In a statement availed to the media, the Council of the Association said that, while courts and the judicial officers are not immune to criticism, this is not a license to anyone to slander, demean or ridicule judges and judicial officers.

The Statement reads that all LAZ members must be aware of the clear difference between criticizing a judicial system or a Judge’s conduct and personally attacking a Judge or Judicial Officer.

The Association has since reminded its members and the public that unwarranted attacks on the judicial officers undermine public confidence in the judiciary as a whole and lowers the authority of the courts in the administration of justice.

It shares the view that a direct consequence of an undermined judiciary is the general erosion of the respect for the law by the public.

The Association has further guided that members of the public and lawyers have a duty to refrain from the use of inappropriate language against Judges or courts adding that they should resist making unsubstantiated claims of judicial impropriety.

It has added that “Judges and Judicial Officers are by law mandated to perform their duties without fear or favor or ill will and to be free of intimidation and undue influence in whatever form.

It has however reiterated its call on all of its members and members of the public to use the right channels of seeking redress for their grievances or their clients against any Judge or Judicial Officer.

[Read 2,006 times, 2,006 reads today]