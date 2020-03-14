Prime Television proprietor Geral Shawa has refused to offer public service messages on Coronavirus sensitization saying he will only do it when the government pays for the service in accordance with the budget that media owners have drawn.

Speaking during the meeting organized by the Ministry of Information and broadcasting services in Lusaka yesterday to find ways of raising awareness by the various media organizations regarding the Coronavirus, Mr. Shawa said that Media owners have agreed not to help Government in the Corona sensitization program without payment.

Mr. Shawa said the Government should first settle outstanding dues owed to the media institutions before it could engage them in providing free airspace for sensitizing people on the coronavirus.

Association spokesperson said Ken Tonga said the coronavirus problem requires concerted efforts by all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Mr. Malupenga said Government is in the process of compiling all arrears owed to the media institutions by Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

Hé said that he had assured the media proprietors in previously held meetings that he would ensure the money is paid to them.

Mr. Malupenga advised Mr. Shawa to desist from using arm twisting techniques on the Government.

He pointed out that the Government will give business without discriminating against the private media.

Mr. Malupenga also said Government will not force anyone to enter into a partnership with it in sensitizing people on the coronavirus.

He told all media owners that this was an opportunity to consolidate partnerships with Government and that there is no institution that is bigger than the other.

