Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 14, 2020
More youths encouraged to utilize empowerment programmes

By Chief Editor
The government says it will continue to invest more effort in sensitization programmes aimed at alerting youths on available empowerment opportunities.

Ministry of Youth, Sports and Child Development Permanent Secretary Joe Kapembwa noted that most youths have not taken advantage of the empowerment programmes set up by government and its stakeholders.

Mr Kapembwa explained that empowerment initiatives for the youths are ongoing under various ministries such as the ministries of agriculture, trade, commerce and industry, and community development, among others.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka, the Permanent Secretary, however, called on youths to be more proactive by interacting with the ministry, in order for them to be fully aware of the useful initiatives available in the various sectors.

Mr. Kapembwa said that the ministry was currently running an informative programme on ZNBC television where the Minister explains the available empowerment initiatives and how to access them.

Meanwhile, Zambia Association of Youths in Construction and Suppliers (ZAYCS) President Thomas Kamawe insisted that youths should be given a platform to address their own challenges in order for them to live up with this year’s national youth day celebration theme ‘I take the lead’.

Mr. Kamawe noted that youth’s desire for a podium to highlight some of the challenges faced and advise on sustainable solutions.

He urged the government to highlight more on empowerment opportunities for youths in various sectors, unlike the current trend that seems to be diverting more funding and attention towards the sports discipline.

He expressed optimism on youth empowerment initiatives, stating that he is hopeful that the government will continue to create a preferential treatment for youths.

Previous articleYouth skills centre to be set up in Luangwa
Next articleLAZ condemns the media statements attributed to its two Senior Members

