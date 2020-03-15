John Sangwa is a ‘state saboteur’ pushing an agenda by the opposition to demean Zambia’s institutions of Justice-Tayali

The Economic and Equity Party (EEP) Leader Chilufya Tayali has described embattled UPND lawyer John Sangwa as a ‘state saboteur’ pushing an agenda by the opposition to demean Zambia’s institutions of Justice.

And Mr. Tayali has stated those who are sympathizing with his suspension, are pushing the same agenda.

Sangwa has been banned from appearing before any courts of law in Zambia for disrespecting the country’s judicial systems.

He has in the recent past Labored on various media platforms to disrespect and discredit the Constitutional court ruling on President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility when they have already guided that the Head of State is eligible to contest the 2021 elections.

The EEP leader has told journalists in Lusaka that he was also pondering on Suing Sangwa on grounds that his conduct could dent the image of the institutions of Justice.

“John Sangwa is not a hero! John Sangwa is a Saboteur of the Government!. John Sangwa, if he is a lawyer worth his salt, there was no way he’d fail to read the constitution and understand that President Edgar Lungu is eligible.” Mr. Tayali stated.

“And these lawyers if indeed they read the Constitution objectively, if indeed they are qualified as John Sangwa is trying to claim, they should not be confused with these issues, but they are doing this, my brothers and sisters, not because of debating the constitution, it is about them getting power.” Mr. Tayali added.

Mr. Tayali has, on the other hand, stated that Sangwa has been doing all this because time has caught up with him because he is no longer getting the money that he used to get way back when he was in a named cartel.

“Bena John Sangwa they are part of the cartel if you remember when President Edgar Lungu was coming into power, there was a cartel, the Fred M’membe cartel and all of them are languishing. That is why he (Sangwa) is making all that noise.

They used to make money. They never used to mingle with people like myself self they are now with us .” said Mr. Tayali.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tayali has hailed the government for clearing speculations and rumors surrounding Bill 10.

He says the bill in its current form of Ben favors even those who opposed it from the onset.

On Friday, Justice Minister Hon. Given Lubinda held a consultative meeting with various stakeholders in Lusaka where he Clarified speculations, rumors, and lies being peddled by some disgruntled UPND aligned CSOs.

