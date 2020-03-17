Margaret Mwanakatwe hands over the K800, 000 worth Civic Center clinic to Ministry of Health

The government has unveiled a refurbished Civic Centre clinic in Lusaka, worth K800, 000.

Speaking when she handed over the clinic to the Ministry of Health, Lusaka Central Member of Parliament (MP) Margaret Mwanakatwe says the clinic was a clear indication of the government’s commitment to the health sector.

And the MP has reaffirmed the government’s position to prioritize the health of its citizenry, by ensuring that more health care facilities are constructed.

Ms. Mwanakatwe noted that the provision of quality health care services to citizens is important as it necessitates and enhances the development of Zambia.

She disclosed that the clinic was renovated using the constituency and ward development funds, noting that during the refurbishments, staff was made to squat at Sikanze Camp Clinic which limited their provision of services to the public.

And Ms. Mwanakatwe has however called on health care staff at the clinic to ensure that they provide quality services to the general public, as the facility is now well equipped.

Speaking at the same event, the Ministry of Health representative Kabete Muchimba disclosed that the ministry has accelerated its efforts in the delivery of health care through its 10 legacy goals.

Dr. Muchimba noted that the legacy goals will help guide the attainment of universal health coverage.

Meanwhile, Civic Centre Clinic In-Charge Harriet Zuze said health personnel faced several challenges in the past, adding that the new infrastructure will help elevate the provision of health care in the locality.

