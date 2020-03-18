Government move to financially Punish Prime TV is illegal and immoral, says the Media Liaison Committee

The Media Liaison Committee says it has received with shock the statement from Minister of Information and Broadcast Services, Dora Siliya that the Zambian Government has instructed its entire machinery not to do business with a Zambian private media institution, Prime Television and that those that already had contracts with the institution must terminate these contracts.

Committee Chairperson Enock Ngoma says this action by the Government is not only illegal but also immoral.

Mr Ngoma says the move is illegal as it goes against the spirit of fair competition, consumer protection, and public procurement regulations.

“Why should the Government disadvantage a local business by instructing other customers not to buy or deal with a private company? This is immoral since Prime TV is a local Zambian company that offers a public service to Zambians as an employer mainly in the in the media industry and a tax payer to the treasury through the various taxes collected by the Zambia Revenue Authority”, he said.

Mr Ngoma has reminded the Zambian Government, in case they are not aware, that the Government business and finance that they want to deny Prime TV are derived from the very taxes collected from Zambians who include Prime TV and its staff, and users of Prime TV media services.

“Prime TV as a Zambian company duly registered and in compliance with PACRA under Companies Act and IBA under the Independence Broadcasting Authority Act, is a tax payer and employer of many Zambian citizens. Prime TV is also a provider of vital information, news, education and entertainment through its various media platforms to millions of Zambians who too are voters, tax payers, tax that is enjoyed by the same government that is trying to deny business to this media institution”, Mr Ngoma added.

He said Prime TV as a Zambia company is not expected to be denied business opportunities by the very Zambian Government that daily collects taxes from it.

Mr Ngoma said the Committee is aware that this is not the first time that the Zambian Government is using its financial muscle from tax payers’ money to kill a private Zambian media by denying the business access to its services.

“In the past, the MMD Government stifled the growth of local media by secretly instructing government wings and departments not to advertise or grant interviews to the private media. This was done to The Post, The Monitor, Radio Phoenix, and Breeze FM among others and Honourable Siliya was again in Government. It is therefore not surprising that she has picked up from where she left at the time to bring confusion to the media”, he added.

Mr Ngoma says it is also depressing to realise that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services has got seasoned media practitioners who should have advised against the decision to sideline Prime TV.

He said Ms Siliya herself is a seasoned broadcaster while the Permanent Secretary Mr Amos Malupenga is a renowned journalist and former Managing Editor at the country’s largest independent newspaper that time, The Post. Naturally, one would not expect such hostility from these two media personalities.

“Studies have shown that African governments are in the habit of using government resources to disadvantage private media and private companies that are providing services to the opposition parties, CSOs or citizens deemed critical of the government”, he added.

Mr Ngoma has further reminded the PF Government that there is a difference between taxpayer’s money and PF money saying the party and its cadres are free to tell their own private companies and businesses not to advertise in Prime TV if they deem it not to be to their benefit.

He said the PF cannot use tax payers’ money collected through the government machinery and government departments to harm the business interests of Prime TV or disadvantage it from fair competition as a private company.

Mr Ngoma has appealed to the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce and Trade and the Ministry of Justice, among others, that understand good governance and business environments to advise their colleagues on the illegality of this action and how it kills local businesses in Zambia who are the very sources of job creation and taxes that our heavily indebted government dearly needs.

“This government action also contributes to Zambia being downgraded into junk status among investors and those seeking to set up businesses as it sends a negative message that a group of individuals abuse tax payers’ money to kill local businesses. It is also hypocritical that the same government can claim to support local entrepreneurs when in fact not”, he said.

Mr Ngoma said to operate a media company in Zambia has become a thankless and non-profitable job as the government is always going all out to overtax the news print and broadcast equipment.

He has since called on government to rescind its decision on Prime TV and stop blackmailing independent media with taxpayer’s money.

Mr Ngoma said Prime TV is equally a tax payer that should not be segregated. If they have any regard for media freedom, let them cancel this despotic decision and has emphasised on on the need to always engage in dialogue before taking drastic measures.

[Read 219 times, 219 reads today]