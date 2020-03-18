Government move to financially Punish Prime TV is illegal and immoral, says the Media Liaison Committee

The Media Liaison Committee says it has received with shock the statement from Minister of Information and Broadcast Services, Dora Siliya that the Zambian Government has instructed its entire machinery not to do business with a Zambian private media institution, Prime Television and that those that already had contracts with the institution must terminate these contracts.
Committee Chairperson Enock Ngoma says this action by the Government is not only illegal but also immoral.
Mr Ngoma says the move is illegal as it goes against the spirit of fair competition, consumer protection, and public procurement regulations.
“Why should the Government disadvantage a local business by instructing other customers not to buy or deal with a private company? This is immoral since Prime TV is a local Zambian company that offers a public service to Zambians as an employer mainly in the in the media industry and a tax payer to the treasury through the various taxes collected by the Zambia Revenue Authority”, he said.
Mr Ngoma has reminded the Zambian Government, in case they are not aware, that the Government business and finance that they want to deny Prime TV are derived from the very taxes collected from Zambians who include Prime TV and its staff, and users of Prime TV media services.
“Prime TV as a Zambian company duly registered and in compliance with PACRA under Companies Act and IBA under the Independence Broadcasting Authority Act, is a tax payer and employer of many Zambian citizens. Prime TV is also a provider of vital information, news, education and entertainment through its various media platforms to millions of Zambians who too are voters, tax payers, tax that is enjoyed by the same government that is trying to deny business to this media institution”, Mr Ngoma added.
He said Prime TV as a Zambia company is not expected to be denied business opportunities by the very Zambian Government that daily collects taxes from it.
Mr Ngoma said the Committee is aware that this is not the first time that the Zambian Government is using its financial muscle from tax payers’ money to kill a private Zambian media by denying the business access to its services.
“In the past, the MMD Government stifled the growth of local media by secretly instructing government wings and departments not to advertise or grant interviews to the private media. This was done to The Post, The Monitor, Radio Phoenix, and Breeze FM among others and Honourable Siliya was again in Government. It is therefore not surprising that she has picked up from where she left at the time to bring confusion to the media”, he added.
Mr Ngoma says it is also depressing to realise that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services has got seasoned media practitioners who should have advised against the decision to sideline Prime TV.
He said Ms Siliya herself is a seasoned broadcaster while the Permanent Secretary Mr Amos Malupenga is a renowned journalist and former Managing Editor at the country’s largest independent newspaper that time, The Post. Naturally, one would not expect such hostility from these two media personalities.
“Studies have shown that African governments are in the habit of using government resources to disadvantage private media and private companies that are providing services to the opposition parties, CSOs or citizens deemed critical of the government”, he added.
Mr Ngoma has further reminded the PF Government that there is a difference between taxpayer’s money and PF money saying the party and its cadres are free to tell their own private companies and businesses not to advertise in Prime TV if they deem it not to be to their benefit.
He said the PF cannot use tax payers’ money collected through the government machinery and government departments to harm the business interests of Prime TV or disadvantage it from fair competition as a private company.
Mr Ngoma has appealed to the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce and Trade and the Ministry of Justice, among others, that understand good governance and business environments to advise their colleagues on the illegality of this action and how it kills local businesses in Zambia who are the very sources of job creation and taxes that our heavily indebted government dearly needs.
“This government action also contributes to Zambia being downgraded into junk status among investors and those seeking to set up businesses as it sends a negative message that a group of individuals abuse tax payers’ money to kill local businesses. It is also hypocritical that the same government can claim to support local entrepreneurs when in fact not”, he said.
Mr Ngoma said to operate a media company in Zambia has become a thankless and non-profitable job as the government is always going all out to overtax the news print and broadcast equipment.
He has since called on government to rescind its decision on Prime TV and stop blackmailing independent media with taxpayer’s money.
Mr Ngoma said Prime TV is equally a tax payer that should not be segregated. If they have any regard for media freedom, let them cancel this despotic decision and has emphasised on on the need to always engage in dialogue before taking drastic measures.
Vama hala vinata, some tv station had a mantra @ when you pay it will show.
what happens to tax paying citizens that rely on prime tv for information? is this not blacking out your own citizens?
When shawa was miscarrying himself and boasting, you zipped up.
When Government moves to correct the situation, you groan and whine.
May sanity reign in your hearts.
Covid 19 knows no business.
PS Malupenga is the one who started this by singling out Gerald Shaw’s when he was merely spokesperson of all private media as a chairman. The truth is GRZ has bone to chew with prime TV for consistency in hosting proponents against bill 10. !!
Nothing illegal. If you want to do business with the government of the day then please like everyone else follow the same rules. You can’t bite the hand that feeds you and then expect manna from heaven to fall. If we can get rid of an American ambassador for insolence and disrespect to our country who is prime TV?
Look here, this is a government that knows nothing about morality, ethics and legality. They are a lawless bunch that think the law doesnt apply to them.
There isnt the slightest regard for the law in this government.
That is why you can have people who are serial drunks busy assaulting citizens and discharging firemarms anyhow working in statehouse.
You can have the constitution clearly say that during an appeal of electoral results, the speaker of the national assembly shall act as president, but you have a guy hold on to power.
This is a failed government that MUST go.
Go kwisa. 2021 we are winning because majority of zambian are on board with our development programs. Keep crying ati bani jata votee badala
KZ,GET TO UNDERSTAND THAT IN LIFE IT IS WISE TO BE OBJECTIVELY NOT BECAUSE KZ HAS SAID I JUMP THEN I DO IT. THIS DOESN’T SERVE ANY PURPOSE IN LIFE. THIS ISSUE IS REALLY MAKING SOME PEOPLE TO WANT TO RIDE ON PEOPLES LIVES. DORA,AMOS ETC WHERE IS THE CASH WHICH HAS BEEN DONATED OR GIVEN TO ZAMBIA FOR CORONA ADVERTISING OR SENSITIZING? I BELIEVE THERE IS CASH ASIGNED TO IT. SOMEONE WANT TO POCKET IT NINSHI.ZNBC WE PAY LEVY SO GO AND ADVERTISE ON IT. YOU,HAVE COME TO REALIZE THAT ALOT OF PEOPLE NOW DON’T WATCH ZNBC CZ THEY ARE NOT OBJECTIVELY. FULL OF FAILED STORIES.BOSS,KZ SEAT AND REFLECT ON WHAT U WANT TO SUPPORT. PEOPLE DON’T THINK LIKE U. WE ARE DIFFERENT JUST LIKE OUR FINGERS.KIKIKI.BYE,WE WILL LINK UP FOR A VODKA.
This has been long over due
This station has always been UPND haven’t you seen the way they do their news analysis?
Never have they reported anything positive on PF .
Let them continue with their Updead broadcast.
After all who doesn’t know their political party??