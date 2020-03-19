Malunga urges keeping sports men free from doping

Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP) has commended Government for implementing the Anti-Doping Programme in sports.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, OQBP Operations Director Chris Malunga says sportsmen and women must be educated on the dangers of using performance enhancing drugs in sports.

Malunga noted that it was an international norm or requirement for everyone who is involved in sports to undergo Anti-Doping tests.

He cited an example when female boxer Catherine Phiri challenged the World Boxing Council Champion Fatouma Zareka last year in Kenya, in which she lost the fight on points, but Phiri and her camp protested after the Kenyan boxer refused to undergo the mandatory Anti-Doping test.

‘’ One of the condition which I demanded in Nairobi was that both boxers be subjected to the Anti-Doping testing, but the Kenyan Boxing Board of control neglected that, reasons known to themselves but when we wrote to WBC, it was found that the Kenyan boxing board were wrong, and the two boxers were supposed to undergo the testing and present their blood or urine samples to check if they were free from drugs’’ He said.

Malunga also expressed excitement at the fact that the world Anti-Doping agency through the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) has been training Anti-Doping officers which is very good for all sports in Zambia.

He also urged sportsmen and women to keep away from drugs.

During State of the Nation Address, President Edger Lungu said Government was aware of the Abuse of drugs among sportsmen and women, as a result the government had continued to implement the Anti-Doping in sports programmes.

In 2019, Government sensitized 3,000 sportsmen and women, comprising 2, 000 males and 1, 000, females.

