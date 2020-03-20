Bowman Lusambo welcomes move by Government to financially Punish Prime TV

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has applauded the action taken by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Dora Siliya to disengage from Prime TV and cease all cooperation with the station.
Mr Lusambo has since urged Ms Siliya to go a step further and remove Prime TV from both the Dstv and Go TV platforms.
The Kabushi Lawmaker has further appealed to Zamtel to terminate the fibre link carrying Prime TV’s signal adding that similar actions by all parastatals dealing with Prime TV should be carried out forthwith.
Mr Lusambo said most people he knows are never fond of anyone who is proud, overconfident or overbearing.
He said it is better to be humble than to have a superiority complex because pride not only brings ones downfall but also makes them look foolish as Mr Shawa proved in that meeting.
“The meeting with media owners was organized by the Zambian Government to rally support from them towards the sensitization of Zambians about COVID19. Any caring government would do that in times of crisis like we have today. COVID-19 is affecting all of us. Nearly 220,000 people have now been confirmed with the coronavirus globally, of which at least 84,000 have recovered from COVID-19, while more than 8,800 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in the US”, said Mr Lusambo.
He said it is therefore inhuman, unpatriotic and unthinking for Mr Shawa to demand upfront payment before Government could use his platform to reach the people with COVID19 messages.
Mr Lusambo said in this crisis, he has seen people like Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma stepping up for Africa, a continent he does not even live in. He is donating masks, test kits and protective suits to all countries in Africa to help the continent in its fight against the coronavirus.
He said through his Foundation, Ma’s foundation will donate at total of 1.1 million testing kits, six million masks, and 60,000 protective suits and face shields while Zambia has a Mr Shawa refusing to donate air time. How greedy and boastful can one be?!
Mr Lusambo said Mr Shawa will do well to remember that before Prime TV, there were other bigger, more influential and more prominent media houses who thought they were higher and mightier and today they form part of Zambia’s history and the business premises they occupied along Bwinjimfumu Road are housing rats and cobwebs.
He said the lessons are plentiful and Mr Shawa will do well to learn from such.
Meanwhile, Mr Lusambo has welcomed the move by the Media Owners Association of Zambia, MISA Zambia, BBC Media Action and the IBA for their joint action to produce Public Service Announcements on COVID19 which will be aired for FREE on all their partner stations dotted across the nation.
He said this is a very patriotic move and the likes of Mr Shawa should take a leaf.
Mr Lusambo has urged the IBA to rein in on Prime TV to ensure that the station starts operating within the legal and ethical parameters.
“I have been a victim of unprofessional reporting by Prime TV on several occasions. During the recent of mealie meal outlets, Prime TV failed to air the original story but went and solicited for a negative reaction from Hakainde Hichilema over our operation after which they aired the story, an obvious attempt to discredit our actions as government”, he complained.
I agree. Well done to my sister Dora. We cannot, as government fund a rogue TV station bent on bias reporting and allegiance to an opposition party. So let upnd fund it .I am sure their leader has enough millions stashed away gained from selling zambian companies for peanuts. Kz
Who killed The Post Newspaper? It was PF.
Shawa, it’s over go you are done, they have deleted you, just go form a political party too.
This is what authority does to some individuals, strange, very strange indeed!
Bowman, you have described yourself better in your own words! It’s you who has a proud spirit to the extent of abusing your authority to intimidate your perceived enemies! Please tone down and be civil in your engagements! You have forgotten you still owe the Private stations from the Time of the Cholera outbreak! Are you not ashamed? Is it a crime to demand upfront payment given your very poor credit rating?
Just a word of advice: Remember Chishimba Kambwili aka CK? When CK was Information Minister, he was threatening to close down Private Stations. Now that he is without power, the same Private Stations have become his mouthpiece! A wise man does not make too many enemies! The same Bible you misquoted says Be at peace with all! Love your enemies and do good to those who spitefully use…
Love your enemies and do good to those who spitefully use you!
Be reminded Lusambo that even if you go ahead to close Prime TV, it won’t make a difference! We won’t go back to your ZNBC! If anything, we encourage Prine TV to commence legal proceedings against you and Dora! Remember we are a Democracy and not the Dictatorship you want to impose on Zambians through your Bill 10!
It’s the pride of MMD elements like you and Dora that has messed up PF! It’s your fall that is imminent!
He is a massive d1ck head .
Do you have a small one?
Lusambo and PF better know that ALL things in this life are temporary. Chishimba Kambwili was like you when he was in power. Braggadocio and arrogance is your cup but your viciousness will come back to bite you and you will need Shawa’s Prime some day soon. Your use of propaganda is nauseating.
“Where justice is denied, where poverty is enforced, where ignorance prevails, and where any one class is made to feel that society is an organized conspiracy to oppress, rob and degrade them, neither persons nor property will be safe.” – Frederick Douglass
Advocate change your thinking, it’s like you support rubbish, we don’t. Prime TV need has to be questioned for the rubbish their saying. Don’t they hav eyes or ears?. Stop the propaganda Zambia,please refuse to participate in spreading divisive propaganda on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter. We only have one Zambia to call a home.
Stop abusing the media by spreading rubbish.
COVID 19 is not Zambia’s biggest threat! Zambia’s biggest threat of !diocy and Corruption! Leave Prime TV alone! In fact, Prime TV does not survive on GRZ handouts! Prime TV is a business and not a charity! Prime TV does not owe GRZ an apology! Just tell GRZ to pay Prime TV ba Lusambo and it will show! Stop intimidating Private Media who are doing a commendable job of giving the public balanced news unlike DeadendBC which has been reduced to a PF propaganda tool! Prime TV, you are at liberty to sue Lusambo and Dora for abuse of authority of office! We are a Democracy and not a Dictatorship! Asking GRZ to pay upfront is not a crime! It’s a normal business practice! Wasn’t GRZ asked to pay ESKOM in advance? What has changed?