Bowman Lusambo welcomes move by Government to financially Punish Prime TV

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has applauded the action taken by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Dora Siliya to disengage from Prime TV and cease all cooperation with the station.

Mr Lusambo has since urged Ms Siliya to go a step further and remove Prime TV from both the Dstv and Go TV platforms.

The Kabushi Lawmaker has further appealed to Zamtel to terminate the fibre link carrying Prime TV’s signal adding that similar actions by all parastatals dealing with Prime TV should be carried out forthwith.

Mr Lusambo said most people he knows are never fond of anyone who is proud, overconfident or overbearing.

He said it is better to be humble than to have a superiority complex because pride not only brings ones downfall but also makes them look foolish as Mr Shawa proved in that meeting.

“The meeting with media owners was organized by the Zambian Government to rally support from them towards the sensitization of Zambians about COVID19. Any caring government would do that in times of crisis like we have today. COVID-19 is affecting all of us. Nearly 220,000 people have now been confirmed with the coronavirus globally, of which at least 84,000 have recovered from COVID-19, while more than 8,800 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in the US”, said Mr Lusambo.

He said it is therefore inhuman, unpatriotic and unthinking for Mr Shawa to demand upfront payment before Government could use his platform to reach the people with COVID19 messages.

Mr Lusambo said in this crisis, he has seen people like Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma stepping up for Africa, a continent he does not even live in. He is donating masks, test kits and protective suits to all countries in Africa to help the continent in its fight against the coronavirus.

He said through his Foundation, Ma’s foundation will donate at total of 1.1 million testing kits, six million masks, and 60,000 protective suits and face shields while Zambia has a Mr Shawa refusing to donate air time. How greedy and boastful can one be?!

Mr Lusambo said Mr Shawa will do well to remember that before Prime TV, there were other bigger, more influential and more prominent media houses who thought they were higher and mightier and today they form part of Zambia’s history and the business premises they occupied along Bwinjimfumu Road are housing rats and cobwebs.

He said the lessons are plentiful and Mr Shawa will do well to learn from such.

Meanwhile, Mr Lusambo has welcomed the move by the Media Owners Association of Zambia, MISA Zambia, BBC Media Action and the IBA for their joint action to produce Public Service Announcements on COVID19 which will be aired for FREE on all their partner stations dotted across the nation.

He said this is a very patriotic move and the likes of Mr Shawa should take a leaf.

Mr Lusambo has urged the IBA to rein in on Prime TV to ensure that the station starts operating within the legal and ethical parameters.

“I have been a victim of unprofessional reporting by Prime TV on several occasions. During the recent of mealie meal outlets, Prime TV failed to air the original story but went and solicited for a negative reaction from Hakainde Hichilema over our operation after which they aired the story, an obvious attempt to discredit our actions as government”, he complained.

