The Constitution cannot be amended by any institution apart from Parliament-Prof Lungwangwa

Nalikwanda United Party for National Development (UPND) Member of PArliament Profesor Geoffrey Lungwangwa has said that that the fundamental responsibility of all Members of Parliament is to amend the constitution adding that walking away from the House is depriving the electorate a voice.

Speaking at an event of Members of Parliament from the ruling Patriotic Front, UPND, MMD, FDD, and Independent MPs, Prof Lungwangwa said that the Constitution cannot be amended by any institution apart from Parliament.

At the same event, Government Chief Whip Hon Brian Mundubile said that the Government is confident that the new Republican Constitution will speak to the aspirations of the people of Zambia and that was the more reason stakeholders should support the passing of Bill 10 of 2019 in Parliament.

“We in Government are confident that if we amend the current constitution, it will speak to the aspirations of the people of Zambia. This is not a political matter as it has progressive clauses that will help us in the governance system of the country,” he said.

The Members of Parliament took turns in explaining the importance of passing the Bill and strongly condemned other MPs who walked out of Parliament during the Second Reading.

The MPs, who refused to walk out of Parliament when the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 came up for second reading, contended that they will vote in favour of bill 10 if all the recommendations of the select committee are adopted.

UPND Solwezi West Member of Parliament Teddy Kasonso who was a member of the Select Committee, has explained that he could not walk out of the house when the bill came up for second reading as a member of the select committee.

The MPs in attendance included: Nalikwanda UPND MP Prof. Geoffrey Lungwangwa, Bwana Mkubwa PF MP Hon Jonas Chanda, Kabwe Central PF MP Tutwa Ngulube, Solwezi West UPND MP Teddy Kasonso, Chiengi FDD MP Given Katuta, Sioma Independent MP Nancy Subulwa, Wusakile Independent MP Pavyuma Kalobo, Kasenengwa MP Sensio Banda, Lumezi MP Pilile Here, Lusaka Central MP Margaret Mwanakatwe, Nominated MP Hon Raphael Nakachinda, Serenje MMD MP Maxson Kabanda, Roan NDC MP Joseph Chisala, Muchinga MMD MP Howard Kinda, Sinda MP Masauso Tembo, Chembe MP Hon Sebastian Kopulande and Bangweulu MP Anthony Kasandwe, Muchinga MMD MP Howard Kunda, among other MPs.

