Banda happy with Lusaka decongestion project

Minister of Local Government Charles Banda has expressed satisfaction with the works on the Lusaka City Decongestion Project.

Dr Banda who toured the 920 meters stretch of the Kafue road Flyover Bridge said once complete, the flyover bridge will further beautify the City of Lusaka.

He said the works being implemented by AFCONS, the contractor engaged to carry out the project, are commendable and will be commissioned in the first two weeks of April.

ZANIS reports that Dr. Banda said this when he conducted an on the spot check of the Kafue Road flyover bridge in Lusaka today.

The Minister of Local Government underscored that AFCONS is doing high quality work that is expected to help decongest traffic in Lusaka.

He disclosed that the flyover bridge will be commissioned in June, while the other one at Munali roundabout will be commissioned in September this year respectively.

Dr. Banda who later inspected the construction of the ministry’s new office block in Lusaka’s Longacres, said works have reached 80 percent complete.

He said the USD 11 million project will be completed by December and his Ministry intends to relocate to the new building in January 2021.

And AFCONS, the contractor expressed optimism that the Lusaka Decongestion Project will completed nine months before the schedule.

AFCONS Project Manager Subrata Bandyopadhyay said there has not been any accidents recorded so far and everything is panning out well.

Government is implementing the USD 389 million Lusaka Decongestion Project (LDP) aimed at decongesting the city, by building and expanding roads, fly-over bridges and overpasses, to be done by AFCONS International, an Indian construction company.

The main features of the project include among many others, a new outer ring road from Kafue road near Makeni area to new Mumbwa road.

It will further stretch to Lusaka West and join the Great North Road on Chikumbi Road in Kabwe.

