Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has announced that the supply of mealie meal in Lusaka has normalised.

Mr Lusambo said millers who are on government tripartite list and are accessing maize from the Food Reserve Agency have flooded the market with mealie meal as agreed in a meeting held earlier this week.

The Lusaka Province Minister said discussions are underway with the millers to find ways of distributing the commodity to far-flung districts among them Luangwa, Chirundu and Rufunsa to ensure that other residents also access the commodity.

Speaking at a media briefing, Mr Lusambo says the government will ensure that the mealie meal is sold to consumers at the recommended price of K136 and has warned some criminal elements who have continued exploiting consumers selling the commodity at an exorbitant price that they risk facing the wrath of the law.

Mr Lusambo has urged Lusaka residents to remain vigilant and report any miller who is accessing maize from the food reserve agency and selling the commodity at exorbitant prices.

Earlier this week, Mr Lusaka gave millers who are accessing maize from the food reserve agency up to Friday to flood the market with mealie meal.

The killing companies included African Milling, Nyimba, National Milling, GBM Milling, Superior Milling, Champion, Shapco and Continental including A1.

Mr Lusambo said his office will work closely with District Commissioners across the Province to monitor the situation to ensure that people have mealie meal readily available at the recommended price of K136.

He said Gove will not allow greedy and unscrupulous individuals wanting to put the name of the government and President Lungu in disrepute to continue exploiting the people.

