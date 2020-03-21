Local Government Minister, Dr. Charles Banda has said that after consultation among line Ministries, bars will operate longer hours. He clarified that it has been decided that bars and nightclubs will reduce their operating time by two hours, and not to open for two hours only per day, meaning that bars that would close at midnight are this time expected to close at 22:00 hours.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health said it has not recorded any Coronavirus cases apart from the two which were recorded on Wednesday. Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya described the situation of those who tested positive as stable.

Meanwhile Dr. Chilufya has indicated that the Ministry has so far screened 29,992 travelers, with 2,258 being persons from high-risk areas.

He said among those from the high risk areas, 460 have been cleared under 14 days quarantine and watch.

“In our routine travel-related disease intelligence, we have screened 29,992 travelers, with 2,258 being persons from high risk areas. Among those from the high risk areas, 460 have been cleared under 14 days quarantine and watch. We continue to investigate alerts as they arise. As of this morning, we do not have any additional cases of COVID-19.” he indicated

The Minister has also stated that the government has restricted mass public gatherings including events conferences and meetings until further notice.

“Restaurants will offer only takeaway services and minimize the time of contact with their clients.

The churches and other religious congregations will reduce the number of persons in each session and meet for a maximum of one hour.” he added.

And further, the minister stated that there will be a suspension of trading activities in all markets this weekend for a cleanup exercise.

“There will be a suspension of trading activities in all markets this weekend to allow for a thorough cleanup.

All persons displaying symptoms to communicate to our health authorities for advice while remaining in self-quarantine.” Dr. Chilufya emphasized.

The Minister was speaking during a multi-sectorial COVID-19 update at the Ministry of Health.

And speaking at the same meeting Home Affairs Minister Hon. Steven Kampyongo said despite the government not closing down the borders in the wake of the pandemic, security wings will ensure that all Preventive measures that have been put in place are adhered to.

He added that he will ensure that Police stations are also equipped with sanitization materials.

