Former Mighty Mufulira Wanderers secretary Rainford Kalaba Senior is dead.

His cousin Teddy Kasebeka confirmed that Kalaba, 60, died at Ndola Teaching Hospital on Thursday night after an illness.

He was the father to Chipolopolo and TP Mazembe star midfielder Rainford Kalaba.

“He was in and out of hospital. He died at Ndola Teaching Hospital,” Kasebeka said from Mufulira on Friday evening.

Kalaba had been battling with diabetics for over ten years.

Funeral gathering is in Kantanshi Mine Township, Mufulira.

“As a family we are yet to decide on burial day,” Kasebeka added.

He served as Wanderers secretary between 2007 and 2010.

