Prime Television Proprietor Gerald Shawa has apologized to the government and Zambians over his refusal to air messages on COVID 19.
In a meeting Organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting chaired by Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga to engaged media owners and News Heads, Mr Shawa said his station would not air any messages on COVID 19 without government paying anything.
However, at a media briefing yesterday, Mr. Shawa said he regrets his outbursts.
Mr.Shawa admitted that he was emotional during the engagement with government when he refused to help the government to publicize messages on the dreaded COVID-19.
He said Prime TV cannot operate without Government who is a key stakeholder in the media industry and asked for forgiveness for his auctions.
Recently, Government announced it had ceased to cooperate with Prime Television Station with immediate effect until further notice.
The move followed the decision made by the Television Station proprietor Gerald Shawa on Friday, March 13th, 2020, that his station shall not help the government to sensitize members of the general public about the coronavirus.
In a statement issued to media in Lusaka, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya, had said the development meant that government and any of its agents shall not conduct any media transactions with the television station.
Ms Siliya, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, added that there shall be no appearance of public officers and officials on the television station’s programmes whether paid for or otherwise, and categorically stated that journalists from Prime Television shall not be invited to cover any government-related business.
There is still no comment from Government on whether the stance taken by the Information Minister will be reversed after Mr. Shawa apologised
Yamunyokola njala.
Gerald is UPND. HH is smart. HH uses weapons of destruction from home to have your names tarnished while he is watching. Imagine how his MPs are being perceived by its electorates. All the MPs except those 3 are useless in the eyes of voters. Mwetwa looked stupid on Sunday interview. He had nothing but blame game interview.
That’s the way to go nigger. But the way your journalists carry out their duties leaves much to be desired.
THIS MAN WAS TOO EMOTIONAL AND NOT WISE. BUT I FEEL THAT EQUALLY OUR OWN MINISTER OF INFORMATION WAS EMOTIONAL TO TAKE AN EXTREME, EXCESSIVE POSITION SHE TOOK. PRIME TV MUST BE LIKE HER CHILD AND NEEDS TO BE NUTURED, PROTECTED AND GUIDED. THE BEMBAS SAY “UMWANA KASEMBE, KAPONA, KA KUKOMA, WATOLA WAKOBEKA”. I HOPE SHE WILL LOOK AT THE APOLOGY FAVOURABLY.
Be careful what you wish for. Ask GBM young man and others. Lessons learned the hard way.