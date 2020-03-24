Prime Television Proprietor Gerald Shawa has apologized to the government and Zambians over his refusal to air messages on COVID 19.

In a meeting Organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting chaired by Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga to engaged media owners and News Heads, Mr Shawa said his station would not air any messages on COVID 19 without government paying anything.

However, at a media briefing yesterday, Mr. Shawa said he regrets his outbursts.

Mr.Shawa admitted that he was emotional during the engagement with government when he refused to help the government to publicize messages on the dreaded COVID-19.

He said Prime TV cannot operate without Government who is a key stakeholder in the media industry and asked for forgiveness for his auctions.

Recently, Government announced it had ceased to cooperate with Prime Television Station with immediate effect until further notice.

The move followed the decision made by the Television Station proprietor Gerald Shawa on Friday, March 13th, 2020, that his station shall not help the government to sensitize members of the general public about the coronavirus.

In a statement issued to media in Lusaka, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya, had said the development meant that government and any of its agents shall not conduct any media transactions with the television station.

Ms Siliya, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, added that there shall be no appearance of public officers and officials on the television station’s programmes whether paid for or otherwise, and categorically stated that journalists from Prime Television shall not be invited to cover any government-related business.

There is still no comment from Government on whether the stance taken by the Information Minister will be reversed after Mr. Shawa apologised

[Read 210 times, 210 reads today]