Prime Television Zambia has dragged the Zambian Government, Top Star Communications Company Limited and Multi Choice Zambia Limited to court over commercial relations which Government decided to severe.

In a petition filed on 31st March 2020 by LCK Chambers run by Linda Kasonde, Prime TV has asked the High Court to declare that their rights as provided for in Article 20 of the Constitution were violated when Government decided to cut business ties after its proprietor Gerald Shawa told Government that the Station was not prepared to broadcast free adverts to sensitise the public on preventive against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prime TV has asked the High Court to declare the decision by Government to cease all commercial transactions with the station as being unconstitutional. In addition to compensation, the petition by Prime TV is further seeking a quashing order against, usually obtained from judicial review, against the decision of the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya to cease all business cooperation with the station.

The Station is also seeking an order that TopStar Communications Ltd and Multi Choice Zambia Ltd cannot remove Prime TV from the TopStar decorder at the direction of Government which has shares in TopStar Communications Ltd.

The strain in commercial relations between Prime TV and Government has been filed by LCK Chambers as a human rights issue under Article 28 of the Constitution of Zambia.

