9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 2, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Pukuta Mwanza’s death saddens President Lungu

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
Headlines Pukuta Mwanza’s death saddens President Lungu
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has expressed sadness at the death of former Executive Director of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), Pukuta Mwanza.

President Lungu described the late Reverend Mwanza as a man of God who was alive not only to the politics of the country but also to the welfare of its people.

He said the late clergyman, who died at Forest Park Specialised hospital in Lusaka today, loved his country.

“Reverend Pukuta Mwanza was always available to provide guidance on political and socio-economic issues,” he said.

Dr. Lungu said the Christian family, as well as Zambians in general will miss the late Rev. Mwanza’s contributions to national discourse and religious affairs.

“My thoughts are with Mrs. Mwanza and the children,” the President said.

Rev. Mwanza was EFZ Executive Director from October 2009 to January 2019.

And President Lungu is saddened that a Zambian has died after suffering from COVID-19.

The President is aggrieved that the COVID-19 has killed a person who would have lived longer had the disease not broken out.

He has since reiterated his call for Zambians to unite and fight the coronavirus which threatens human life.

“The disease is not far, the disease is not for any race, the disease is not for one class of people, it can infect any human being. So let’s follow the instructions from health experts to get over it,” the President said.

He added, “My heart goes out to the bereaved family”.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media this evening by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe

[Read 167 times, 167 reads today]
Previous article2020 Labour Day gatherings cancelled

3 COMMENTS

  1. Its late now, evacuation efforts before being admitted to Forest Park Specialist hospital (fancy name) would have been applauded than paying lip service now.
    MHSRIP.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 3

Pukuta Mwanza’s death saddens President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has expressed sadness at the death of former Executive Director of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia...
Read more
General News

2020 Labour Day gatherings cancelled

Chief Editor - 4
The government has announced the cancellation of gatherings for Labour Day events at national, provincial and district levels. Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce...
Read more
General News

Let’s support Lungu in fighting COVID-19-Lusambo

Chief Editor - 18
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has called on Zambians to continue rallying behind President Edgar Lungu as the country intensifies its battle against the...
Read more
Columns

WHO concerned about Africa as COVID-19 cases accelerate across the continent

Chief Editor - 6
With more than 6000 COVID-19 cases reported in Africa, the virus is threatening fragile health systems on the continent. Infections are increasingly spreading not...
Read more
Rural News

Barotse Royal Establishment appeals to people in Western Province to adhere to the preventive measures outlined against COVID-19

Chief Editor - 1
The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has appealed to the people in Western Province to be deliberate and adhere to the preventive measures outlined...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lungu gets kudos over recruitment of medical personnel

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has commended President Edgar Lungu for authorizing the Ministry of Health to recruit 400 medical doctors and 3,000 paramedics...
Read more

One Death of COVID-19 case recorded in Zambia, three new cases detected

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
Zambia has recorded its first death from the Coronavirus, with 3 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the number to 39. Speaking during...
Read more

ZRA Tax Compliance Visits to Media Houses Worries Stakeholders

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
The decision by the Zambia Revenue Authority to commence Tax Compliance visits at media houses has worried some stakeholders. On Monday, ZRA through its Acting...
Read more

Zambia is better off immediately defaulting on external debt-Sean Tembo

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
Patriots for Economic progress Leader Sean Tembo says Zambia is better off immediately defaulting on external debt in order to preserve some capacity for...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 167 times, 167 reads today]