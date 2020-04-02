President Edgar Lungu has expressed sadness at the death of former Executive Director of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), Pukuta Mwanza.

President Lungu described the late Reverend Mwanza as a man of God who was alive not only to the politics of the country but also to the welfare of its people.

He said the late clergyman, who died at Forest Park Specialised hospital in Lusaka today, loved his country.

“Reverend Pukuta Mwanza was always available to provide guidance on political and socio-economic issues,” he said.

Dr. Lungu said the Christian family, as well as Zambians in general will miss the late Rev. Mwanza’s contributions to national discourse and religious affairs.

“My thoughts are with Mrs. Mwanza and the children,” the President said.

Rev. Mwanza was EFZ Executive Director from October 2009 to January 2019.

And President Lungu is saddened that a Zambian has died after suffering from COVID-19.

The President is aggrieved that the COVID-19 has killed a person who would have lived longer had the disease not broken out.

He has since reiterated his call for Zambians to unite and fight the coronavirus which threatens human life.

“The disease is not far, the disease is not for any race, the disease is not for one class of people, it can infect any human being. So let’s follow the instructions from health experts to get over it,” the President said.

He added, “My heart goes out to the bereaved family”.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media this evening by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe

