Solwezi District Commissioner Rosemary Kamalonga has challenged millers in the district to only supply mealie meal to Solwezi residents in order to curb the alleged artificial shortage of the commodity in the area.

Ms. Kamalonga said supplying mealie meal to the local people is much cheaper as it cuts down on transport costs and cushions the high prices of the maize meal currently prevailing.

She however expressed sadness that people were queuing up and spending the whole day at APG milling company just to buy mealie meal when they have retail shops near their homes.

Ms. Kamalonga said this when she visited APG milling after seeing a long queue of people at the company.

And a Solwezi resident, Mercy Kiliboye complained that the milling company seemed to be paying more attention to customers buying mealie meal at wholesale price than those queueing to buy the commodity at the retail price.

Meanwhile, a Kalumbila residents, Naomi Kalelemba has appealed to millers in Kalumbila district to reduce the mealie meal prices.

[Read 8 times, 8 reads today]