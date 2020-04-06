9.5 C
Monday, April 6, 2020
Germany organisations donate ambulance to Kaindu clinic

By Chief Editor
Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita has applauded Amatheon Agri and the German Arbetheir-Samariter Bund (ASB) for investing in Zambia’s health and agriculture sectors.

Mr. Mukwita disclosed that Amatheon Agri and ASB have jointly donated an ambulance to Kaindu health centre in Mumbwa district in Central province.

He noted that the donation was timely and will enable residents in the area to acquire medical assistance on time.

“The donation is expected to contribute to the avoidance of needless deaths that sometimes arise from the failure to get patients to health facilities where they could get immediate medical attention,” He said.

The Ambassador stated that investing in rural areas helps bridge the development gap that exists between rural and urban places.

In a statement to the media yesterday, Mr. Mukwita said over US$15 million dollars was investment by Amatheon Agri in the agriculture sector some time back and this has seen about 600 local people getting employment.

He said the investment also supported an out-grower scheme involving hundreds of farmers in Mumbwa district.

He added that ASB has also elevated health and wellness, medical services and infrastructure in Mumbwa district.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mukwita disclosed that Amatheon Agri intends to expand its investment in agriculture that will reduce poverty levels in Zambia.

He has since hailed President Edgar Lungu for investing in the country’s road infrastructure with a view to link areas of production with their markets and ease the distribution of farming inputs.

He indicated that the two organisations target geographically isolated communities that surround Amatheon farm.

This was contained in a statement made available to ZANIS by Zambia’s First Secretary for Press and Public Relations in Germany, Kellys Kaunda.

