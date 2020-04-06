9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 6, 2020
Robin Siame Enjoying Life at GBFC

By sports
Green Buffaloes winger Robin Siame is enjoying life at the Zambia Army club.

Siame joined Buffaloes from Kitwe United at the start of the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division campaign.

In an interview with LT Sports, Siame has talked about game time and his reception at Buffaloes.

“Everything is ok here. I was received well by the guys. I thank the boys for the warm reception,” Siame said.

“You know if you are not welcomed well at any club it’s tough to play especially us forwards. And the supporters have received me well,” he said.

Siame’s impressive form before coronavirus halted the league saw Chipolopolo coach Micho invite the forward for pre-African Nations Championship (CHAN) camp in Lusaka.

On game time at Buffaloes, Siame said:” The coach has been giving me a chance to play. I was tried in different positions. I can simply say that I am happy with the game time.”

Siame has in the past featured for Indeni.

“I am happy people are saying good things about me. I just need support from the supporters.”

Previous articleLusambo warns Nutricom Food and Beverage Limited for claiming their Ginger Kombucha Energy drink can prevent Corona virus

