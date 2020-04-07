9.5 C
Chembo Backs Calls For Foreign Quota in FAZ League

Mighty Mufulira Wanderers coach Tenant Chembo is in support of foreign quotas being introduced in the FAZ League.

The FAZ League has over the last five years witnessed a huge influx of imports that has seen clubs like top-flight club, Buildcon; field an entire starting XI devoid of Zambians players.

Chembo, who coached Buildcon including another gross importer of talent Zesco United, said a quota system would act as quality control for imports.

“I think it is important because I believe we are not short of talent in this country. We have an abundance of talent but they are measures that need to be put into place because some time back they was a suggestion of five (foreign players) per-team,”Chembo said.

“So I think it is all about application so that whatever we implement must be practical in order for our league to go forward.

“They must be some measures really because it is not just about bringing foreign players on board but let’s have quality foreign players to help improve the game.

“We must put a limit like they have in South Africa for example.

“We are not saying we don’t need foreign players, we need them for the improvement of our game but let’s put measures so that we can control the situation.”

1 COMMENT

  1. What is wrong with Zambian leaders ?

    Waiting for president lungu to instruct them to do the right thing ??

    That is why we blame the president, he needs to sack a few ministers and may the rest will show initiative without being told to …..

    Every football power has quotas to protect local talent

