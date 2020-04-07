Chipolopolo midfielder Enock Mwepu and his childhood friend Chikabala Kaleta have donated hand wash kit to residents in the peripherals of their home township Chambishi on the Copperbelt.

The donation of 50 buckets, 50 basins and over 100 liquid soap to the people of Twaiteka, Mwambashi and Musakashi is aimed at supplementing the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Kaleta presented the items to beneficiaries on behalf of Mwepu in the three areas at the weekend.

“I would love to appreciate my friend, colleague and brother Enock Mwepu for his contribution toward this gesture. We need more people to come and help our communities,” Kaleta, the nephew of the late ex-Zambia star Webster Chikabala, said.

Speaking from his base in Austria, Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mwepu said he was glad to help people in his old locality.

“It is important to remember where you are coming from. I am ready in my small way to help not only in Chambishi but beyond. I am glad to work with people like Mr Kaleta to help people in our community,” he said.

“We are promoting hand wash to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Let our people follow guidelines from experts because this virus is deadly,” Mwepu said.

A female recipient in Mwambashi said:”We have been using small containers of cooking oil to wash our hands now we are happy to receive these big buckets and basins.”

Mwepu and Kaleta last December collaborated to organise the Changwe Kalale memorial football tournament in honour of their late friend and ex-Zambia Under-17 star.

