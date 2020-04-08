Former President Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu has reconciled with Chitambo Member of Parliament Chanda Mutale after an altercation which occurred at East Park Mall on 21st March 2020.

According to Mr Zulu, the two have met and discussed the unfortunate incident that took place at the Chicago Bar and Restaurant.

In a statement, Mr Zulu said he regrets the altercation he had with Mr Mutale especially that the incident took place after they both were intoxicated.

He said he and Mr Mutale have taken counsel from friends and the leadership of the Zambia Police Command and has buried whatever differences he may

have had with Mr Mutale and intend to work with him in harmony.

“Consequently, I wish to state that I inadvertently dragged the name of His

Excellency, President Edgar Lungu, in the issue which was purely a private and

personal altercation between me and Hon. Mutale. I misconstrued the alleged insults hurled at me by Hon Mutale as if they were targeted at the Head of State when in fact not”, he said.

Mr Zulu said this misrepresentation of what transpired is deeply regretable and has apologized to the President.

He said it is also his desire that his perceived differences with Mr Mutale will be resolved privately and outside the confines of the Zambia Police as they belong to one political family of the Patriot Front.

