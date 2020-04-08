Former President Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu has reconciled with Chitambo Member of Parliament Chanda Mutale after an altercation which occurred at East Park Mall on 21st March 2020.
According to Mr Zulu, the two have met and discussed the unfortunate incident that took place at the Chicago Bar and Restaurant.
In a statement, Mr Zulu said he regrets the altercation he had with Mr Mutale especially that the incident took place after they both were intoxicated.
He said he and Mr Mutale have taken counsel from friends and the leadership of the Zambia Police Command and has buried whatever differences he may
have had with Mr Mutale and intend to work with him in harmony.
“Consequently, I wish to state that I inadvertently dragged the name of His
Excellency, President Edgar Lungu, in the issue which was purely a private and
personal altercation between me and Hon. Mutale. I misconstrued the alleged insults hurled at me by Hon Mutale as if they were targeted at the Head of State when in fact not”, he said.
Mr Zulu said this misrepresentation of what transpired is deeply regretable and has apologized to the President.
He said it is also his desire that his perceived differences with Mr Mutale will be resolved privately and outside the confines of the Zambia Police as they belong to one political family of the Patriot Front.
Haha, when the wine is in , the wit is out. Stop drinking if you lose control of yourself bwana.
How many times are you going to
Regret?It’s the same problem always.Find the cause of your problems.
Stop beating up others, Kaizar. Bwanji ukonda ndeo?
Time to call Whiskey quits Abena
Ani yambe… No zamu timbula….. Na tupa …… Uko bupuba na banobe
…..chi mukulu conse….mwana wa sitepo… Grow up my chap and act one working at statehouse.
Mudala why do you keep such rogue at your side? If such chap keep them at a distance. When your term ends, there will change like chameleon