Lusaka Businessman and Board Member of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Sipho Phiri has been dismissed from the board of IBA dor allegedly alarming the national by posting a tweet on social media claiming that the figures being released by the Government on COVID-19 are not a true reflection of the reality as no testing was being done.
Mr Phiri, whose Saturday 5th April 2020, the tweet was widely shared by many Zambias, including the opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema who agreed with him., claimed that Zambia has no new COVID-19 cases because it had run out of test kits and was not testing any cases
.
“Don’t be misled by anyone… there are no new cases in Zambia because we haven’t been testing!! Corona is moving.. we just can’t record it.” he tweeted
According to reports, Phiri appeared to have gone against a strong caution by IBA that condemned unethical reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic, where the institution called for objective, fair and responsible reporting on the pandemic.
The report further said that his tweet on testing caused alarm as many tweeter users asked him to provide evidence for such an alarming tweet, especially that he is considered to be a senior member of society and many people reminded Mr. Phiri that the process surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic was being monitored by many international partners and stakeholders and could not be faked or hidden. Other people called for his arrest if he failed to provide evidence and substantiate his wild and alarming claims.
But on Monday evening Mr. Phiri posted a message announcing his own dismissal from the IBA Board.
“Well that must have been the shortest appointment in the history of the Independent Broadcasting Authority!” “Fired after 2 Board meetings..maybe I was a bit TOO INDEPENDENT “ he tweeted. Must say though there are some excellent Board members & great staff at IBA. I wish them all the best.”
The IBA is responsible for regulating the broadcasting industry in Zambia, by ensuring the promotion of a pluralistic, ethical and diverse broadcasting industry.
The functions of the IBA include among others, to grant, renew, suspend and cancel radio and television broadcast licenses.
Not surprising, this guy is a cartel operative. His allegiance and political affiliation is well known. Was trying to discredit GRZ. How unpatriotic!!
When we watch from other countries, we see the medical personnel,we see covid patients been transported in ambulances, we have seen Putin, minsters of health in other countries visiting the centers where these patients are kept, has anyone here seen such publicity here? Even just people that have survived from this disease so that people have the courage and know that this disease can be defeated.
The best way to deal with such allegations is to prove them wrong, not to punish the expressers of doubt. We all know that our figures remain comparatively low, and that leaves many observers, local or international questioning their accuracy and transparency.
The only answer is in testing. GRZ should mobilize field workers to be visiting homes in cities, towns and villages to screen people for symptoms.
He deserved it, very childish!
BRAVO DUNGA. DON’T U WORRY MY MAN. YOU,HAVE EVERYTHING BRUH. ANOTHER,DO OPENS JUST TOO SOON. I LOVE YOUR THINKING. BUT,Y ARE THEY NOT FIRING KZ CZ HIM HE HAS COMMITTED THE WORST CRIMES BEYOND ANY HUMAN BEING ON EARTH.
No comment
The best way to deal with such allegations is to first prove them wrong, then punish the expressers of doubt
Going by what he did i don’t think the guy is a board member material especially for IBA who are supposed to promote responsible reporting
A true friend is the one that feeds you the truth and not lies.
@Benny Onyango. Spot on! When everyone is trying to fight fake news on COVID-19 online this id!ot goes against what the IBA is trying to do.