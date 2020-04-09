Zambia’s most popular privately owned television station Prime TV has been closed with immediate effect.
It’s license was canceled by the Independent Broadcasting Authority.
In a statement to the media, IBA Director General, Josephine Mapoma stated that the cancellation of the TV licence is necessary and has been done in the interest of public safety, security, peace, welfare and good order.
She stated that the Board considered this action as appropriate under the circumstances.
The cancellation of the licence has been done in accordance with Section 29(1)(j) of the IBA Act.
The law allows Prime TV to appeal the decision to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services within 30 days.
for fudge’s sake!
Prime TV should have known from the beginning that they can’t win a fight with Government. Why fight someone you can’t win? Fred Mmembe is an example.
I don’t know what Prime TV is after, instead of concentrating on professional journalism, they went the other way.
They are now paying the price.
In a democratic society, these reasons are not valid. Our freedom of expression and association have been violated on flimsy grounds.
What do you expect when baboons are in the maize field
When PF Gomes rabid
These P Foooools they are making sure that all media opposed to the views are crashed …these are same foooools who complain about fake news on Facebook. They never learned anything from the closure of The Post Newspaper. …Josephine at IBA just to keep her job has to appease the Ruling Party.
What do you expect when baboons are in the maize field?
Ba PF ifi mwacita fyena fyankalipa! U will pay dearly you savages, the day of reckoning is coming.
I hope their appeal to Dora Siliya is already on the way or has already been served already. It’s a one-page appeal really. There’s nowhere in Zambia where public safety, good order, peace and security hv been compromised due to Prime TV’s broadcasts.
Each time I listened to this guy called Simuwe I come to think that he really behaved like that guy in Unip era Kapotwe or Kadansa, I can’t remember his name exactly but was always making noise in town criticizing Kaunda. The only difference is that Simuwe has been given platform to always criticise government.
Some decisions! What motivates these people? All these are traits of a regime on its way out. They think they’re being tough yet we’re just laughing at them. PF has made Zambia a laughingstock. How can one even comment further on such a decision?
The pipo will suffer becoz ur problems will never be heard anywhere Prime went everywhere and bcoz Govt realised that there inefficiency was always exposed this what they had to do Josephine Mapoma really in ur heart of hearts and before God u r sincere with the reasons given.
As we approach 2021 lungu does not want any negative publicity of his corruption and thuggery……
Infact those fake silly stories of PF jailing their violent caders was just to dupe the public for this news…….
We hope the forigne embassies in Zambia are seeing this…..
Prime tv and all opposition should undertake a massive information campain to forigne media and embassies about lungus dictatorial tendencies
By interest of the public safety Mapoma means the business that was taken to Prime TV will be taken back to ZNBC. This good order is for ZNBC to survive.
Now they will have to fight fake news Watchdog they can not see or sue….empty tins indeed.
Checkmate. Game over.
Hw much time is given to the Minister of Information to hear the grounds of appeal and come to a decision?
What do you expect from dictators?