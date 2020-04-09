Zambia’s most popular privately owned television station Prime TV has been closed with immediate effect.

It’s license was canceled by the Independent Broadcasting Authority.

In a statement to the media, IBA Director General, Josephine Mapoma stated that the cancellation of the TV licence is necessary and has been done in the interest of public safety, security, peace, welfare and good order.

She stated that the Board considered this action as appropriate under the circumstances.

The cancellation of the licence has been done in accordance with Section 29(1)(j) of the IBA Act.

The law allows Prime TV to appeal the decision to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services within 30 days.

