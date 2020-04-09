By Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member
Zambians need to learn very quickly, how rogue, unpopular regimes seek to consolidate power and control.
This is often achieved through the hostile takeover of an entire economy by agents of the regime, acting together with members of the regime, to systematically paralyze and then take over key sectors of the economy under their unfettered control.
Once all economic power has successfully been moved away from microeconomic actors and placed into the command and control of state capture elements acting for and on behalf of the regime, then that is it: the country and it’s people and well and truly done.
Now, the state capture cartel at the heart of the PF regime intends to, and have for a number of years now, been creating a hostile business environment for both local and international investors, targeting ALL critical sectors of the economy from energy, agriculture, mining and manufacturing.
Once the business environment becomes becomes too hostile and key players start pulling out, the cartel will move in with a combination of their stolen billions and conniving investors to take over the Zambian economy.
Then they will be able to control forex, exports and consumption patterns within the economy. They will also be able to control wages and other compensation, just enough to keep the people loyal and foolishly silent.
For example, while Zambians are complaining about the expensive pump price of fuel, what they don’t know is that the Energy Regulation Board no longer sets the pump price of fuel. The ERB us used to rubber stamp the instructions of the cartel that has taken over all oil procurement, supply and distribution channels.
The more Zambians pay for fuel at the pump, the more money the cartel makes.
As we speak, oil is currently trading at less than $25/ barrel and the cartel are using public resources to cheaply procure oil and then feed it into the local market at a premium!
I am sure many of you have seen a huge number of filling stations popping up everywhere…These actually belong to members of the cartel and are intended to maximize economies of scale.
The failure by ZESCO to successfully renegotiate and renew the Bulk Power Supply Agreement with the CEC is not an accident. The regime cartel intended for the BSA to be sabotaged, frustrate CEC and launch a hostile takeover of the over $500m worth of private assets belonging to CEC. Once they have successfully taken over the supply of the critical production component of the mining industry, they can then use predatory energy pricing tactics to force the closure of key mining corporations and then the cartel will pick them up for close to nothing.
Today, there is a screening headline in one of the local tabloids, suggesting “fraud” on the part of Mopani, and another calling for them to “hand over the mine” if they have failed to run it. All this is music to the cartel because that is the precise intention.
This is also how the cartel moved to illegally take over the Mukula business, destroying a lot of legitimate local timber companies.
Zambians need to open their eyes and never take a chance on a morally bankrupt PF regime.
2021 will be a monumental year for our country. Reclaiming our country will be tough, even at the ballot, because the PF regime has already signalled an intention never to give up power; whatever the consequences.
In the same breath, Zambians must commit to getting rid of the mafia regime of the PF, whatever the price… because this now will be a battle for the heart and soul of our beloved country.
This is, must be, and will be for our independence.
TRUE.KZ WHAT IS YOUR COMMENT CZ U LIKE UKUSABAILA?
Let Zambians take back control of their country to rule themselves in a free and democratic manner where rule of law can prevail, good governing principles in a transparent and accountability to people who vote – Zambians.
And that can only happen if u vote them out
I don’t see the PF giving up power even if they lose elections.
Fork tongued PF cadres will insult bwalya till their tongues run dry.TAH (TRUTH ALWAYS HURTS)
Iwe Anthony do you really understand what you are talking about? CEC issues and Mopani and some mines in Copperbelt are beyond your noses.
Let UPND’surrogates like Dr mulenga the brother in marriage of mucheleka inform you the secret of real enemies in Zambia,not the nonsense you are alluding here.
TAH-TRUTH ALWAYS HURTS
Just reading the headline is enough to know that it is Anthony Bwalya’s diarrhea coming. Is there any other topic this guy can write about apart from PF?
TAH- TRUTH ALWAYS HURTS.
Spot on
But in a few months the hyenas are gone
Did Mugabe give up power after losing elections to Morgan Tchangirai’s MDC? The truth of that stolen election is only now being revealed after departure of Mugabe from the scene.
HISTORY HAS SHOWN US THAT YOU CAN NOT TRUST ANYONE WHEN IT COMES TO POWER AND POLITICS. THERE IS NO GUARANTEE THAT UPND WILL BE DIFFERENT FROM PF. THERE IS ONLY HH IN UPND WHO SEEMS TO BE DIFFERENT. THE REST ARE LIKE PF. SO NO PRESSURE. NO STRESS. LETS JUST ENJOY THE GAME AS IT UNFOLDS. CHALLENGE : APART FROM HH , CAN ANYONE POINT ME TO JUST ONE PROMINENT UPND MEMBER WHO CAN INSPIRE HOPE IN ZAMBIANS.. DADA….NOTE: KZ IMPOSTOR IS NOT INVITED TO RESPOND TO THIS CHALLENGE…
People in urban areas know Lazy Lungu is no leader….in rural areas it’s another thing just give them minimum basics.
Absolute piffle. Pretty ridiculous logic really but I guess you need that to strengthen a very weak argument.
Anthony Bwalya, or whatever your real name is. You might want to start educating yourself on the facts before enlightening the world with your opinion. How about taking 5 minutes out of your day to research and educate yourself a little.