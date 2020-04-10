Three representatives of the House of Chiefs have expressed their desire to join government in disaster management including the fight against the COVID-19.

Chairperson for the House of Chiefs Chief Kaputa, accompanied by Chief Chibesakunda and Chief Chipepo announced this during a meeting with Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe.

Chief Kaputa said there is need for the traditional leadership to join government in the management of disasters even beyond the COVID-19 to ensure safety and wellbeing of subjects.

And Chief Chibesakunda said it is important to intensify community based disaster risk management in every Chiefdom, hence the need for traditional leaders to come on board.

The Chiefs said that their Chiefdoms which have been ravaged by floods are also at risk of the COVID-19 and therefore the need for cooperation with the DMMU.

Meanwhile Chief Chipepo called on leaders to correct myths surrounding the pandemic and disseminate awareness messages in the rural areas.

And DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said government acknowledges the important role played by traditional leaders in disaster management and will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding with them to conduct risk communication in climate change risk areas.

He added that despite some parts of the country being affected by the COVID-19, it is important to realize that there are still more hazards affecting communities such as floods that need to be responded to.

Mr. Kabwe disclosed that government through DMMU has been responding to floods in 47 districts and has so far distributed approximately 115,000 bags of mealie meal to the affected households in addition to tents and other food requirements.

Mr. Kabwe further reiterated the need to support health personnel and adhere to all the directives given by President Edgar Lungu in preventing further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

