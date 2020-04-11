Dear Editor,

Can someone please explain to me why we are still so having many hours of load shedding in Zambia? Yes I saw the recent press release from ZESCO that there will be additional loadshedding hours added to the already existing loadshedding hours because they have lost 132MW from one of their generating units. But even without maintenance we still have load shedding. Is every dam in Zambia flooding EXCEPT the Kariba dam? Please someone , any engineer out there to explain for a frustrated layman what the heck is going on in Zambia.Why is lack of electricity the new normal.

Frustrated Zambian

[Read 28 times, 28 reads today]