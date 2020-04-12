9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Sports

Mwepu Hoping Football Fever Will Resume Soon

By sports
Chipolopolo and Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Enock Mwepu is looking forward to the resumption of football when the coronavirus pandemic subdues.

Covid-19 has halted sport activities globally after affecting over 200 countries.

In Austria where Mwepu is based, close to 14,000 cases have been confirmed with about 350 deaths and slightly over 6,900 recoveries.

Speaking by phone from his base in Austria, Mwepu said he is striving to keep himself fit during the covid-19 induced recess.

He also talked about his safety in Wals Town.

“I am training alone at home where it is safe. I am always training every day and I am safe here. I am keeping myself fit,” Mwepu said.

“This situation is tough. We just pray that things gets back to normal and we all get back to what we do,” he said.

Mwepu is urging the public back home in Zambia to stay safe and follow covid-19 guidelines from experts.

“Let our people follow instructions from health experts. Let them do things like regular hand wash. When this disease spread much it will be sad,” he concluded.

Mwepu and his friend Chikabala Kaleta recently donated hand washing kit to residents of his home locality Chambishi in a bid to fight the spread of the virus.

Previous articleCurrent LAZ leadership has no mandate to speak on behalf of members, their term of office expired-Tutwa

