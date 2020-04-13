By Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Let me begin by paying homage to an icon of Zambia’s struggle for Independence; one of Zambia’s founding fathers; a patriarch of patriarchs; an esteemed culturist who would have been two years shy of his 100th birthday today -The late Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe 12th April 1922 to. January 26, 1980 (MHSRIP) .

And seeing that the essence of this particular piece touches on respect for traditional leadership, an aspect that is integral to our culture; it would only be appropriate to use one of the late Kapwepwepwe’s many insightful quotes on the subject:

“Culture is the heritage of us all. some may be more interested than others in the treasures of the past, but no one can fail to take a pride in his country’s participation in the story of mankind, as represented in carvings, sculpture, music, paintings and the other arts. And there is a personal commitment to this, for no man can really say he is alone: we are all joined through our identity, with the cultures which are part of the mainstream of life.”

It is evident that UPND, its uncultured leadership, and its alliance partners do not value culture; They are, let’s say, to put it mildly, uncouth. On this score, I wish to ask my elder brother Mr. Chishimba Kambwili, leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to state whether or not he buys into the propaganda by an alliance partner in the name of UPND.

How else could their madness to launch unprovoked personal attacks on the Paramount Chief of the Bemba- His Royal Highness Chitimukulu- Mwine Lubemba be explained?

What kind of looney frenzy has driven UPND and its uncultured leadership to unleash unwarranted insults against all the Bemba speaking people? As usual, UPND the Dons of Distortion, Harbours of Hatred and Masters of Malice, have twisted something positive. This time they have distorted some guidance Mwine Lubemba gave in good faith in a radio interview.

There is nothing tribal with what the Paramount Chief said on Radio Mano as he spoke to his people. UPND and its allied online media are trying to make political capital out of it because they think everyone is like them. They have conveniently twisted the Bemba Paramount Chief’s remarks and used them out of context to suit their morbid tribal agenda. If anything, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu has demonstrated his admiration for the Southerners, of whom he eulogises:

“They know what they want.”

While Bembas constitute a very significant part of the Zambian population (about 22%), their voting figures and trends do not reflect a pattern that is characteristic of Southern Province – which had a voter turnout of 70%. (Bembaland only had 50% voter turnout). That’s why just one province beat the combined vote of Muchinga, Northern and Luapula provinces. It’s a statement of fact!

Was it wrong for the Paramount Chief to encourage his subjects to take interest in voting for national leadership that will secure their interest? Isn’t the essence of voting to elect leadership that brings development to the voter’s area? Is it wrong for the Bemba Paramount Chief to prod his subjects to get to KNOW what they want in an election?

Is there anything wrong with admiring the voting zeal and consistency of citizens from a part of our country? What is wrong with emulating their zeal in knowing what they want?

Instead of continuing with their lackadaisical approach to national matters and their apathy to elections, what is wrong with Bembas replicating the spirit behind the consistent voting trends and high voter turnout intensity of their Southern bretheren? Surely, doesn’t one good turn deserve another? Can anyone become President if the Bemba population at 22% decided to vote along tribal lines? Your answer is as good as mine!

Did the Paramount Chief direct his subjects to vote for a fellow tribesman or woman? No he did not! Is there any wrong in replicating the voting enthusiasm of Southern Province? No there isn’t! Then why do UPND and its leadership have it so twisted?

Why are they jittery? Leave the Mwine Lubemba Chitimukulu Kanyanta-Manga II of the Bemba speaking people of Zambia out of your bitterness.

The Author is a Patriotic Front Media Director. At the Patriotic Front Secretariat.

[Read 81 times, 81 reads today]