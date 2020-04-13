The Golden Party has urged the Zambian Government to immediately summon the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia to explain the racism being publicly displayed against Africans in China.

Mr Silavwe says Zambia is one of the country’s in Africa with the largest Chinese population.

He said all African Countries especially those with large chinese should do the same before people can start discriminating against the Chinese community.

Mr Silavwe says no matter how generous the Chinese are, they cannot dish the world coronavirus and racism to Africans at the same time hence must be held accountable.

Media reports suggest that African students and expatriates in China are being evicted from their homes and mistreated over fears they could spread the novel coronavirus.

African ambassadors in China have written to the country’s foreign minister over what they call discrimination against Africans as the country seeks to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last December.

Several African countries have separately also demanded that China address their concerns that Africans, in particular in the southern city of Guangzhou, are being mistreated and harassed.

In recent days Africans in Guangzhou according to Aljazeera have reported being evicted from their apartments by their landlords, being tested for coronavirus several times without being given results, and being shunned and discriminated against in public. Such complaints have been made in local media and on social media.

