9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 13, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Whipping and Beating Citizens to Enforce Measures on COVID-19 is Disturbing-HH

By Chief Editor
36 views
7
Headlines Whipping and Beating Citizens to Enforce Measures on COVID-19 is Disturbing-HH
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is disturbed with reports of law enforcement officers whipping and beating citizens as they enforce measures on COVID-19.

Mr Hichilema says Law breakers have a constitutional right to due process, which includes being brought before a competent court.

He says corporal punishment is not the answer and the statutory instruments that have been issued to fight Covid19 do not prescribe the punishment being metted on erring citizens.

“Law enforcement is based on the principle of “Innocent till proven guilty”. We don’t have to see people getting killed extra judicially before we speak about this behaviour”, he said.

He said a civilised society functions by the rule of law and if the country is to aspire to a higher level of development and governance, leaders must behave in a civilised manner at the very least.

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo recently vowed he will ensure that people advocating for the human rights of those being whipped for defying the Presidential directives are also whipped.

Zambian Breweries beer brands –

Meanwhile, Zambia Breweries has pleaded with distributors of beer and bar owners to follow government’s directive to close bars and night clubs during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Zambia Breweries Country Director, Jose Moran said distributors and bar owners must do what is right for the community.

“At Zambia Breweries, there is one thing we love as much as beer…and that’s bringing people together for a better world. But our world has changed. Now we all must step up and do our part by staying apart. We must do what is right for our communities and for each other,” said Mr. Moran.

He stated that as a law-abiding corporate citizen, Zambia Breweries stands with the authorities and the nation in the fight against coronavirus.

He, therefore, advised bar owners to consider incorporating takeaway services in their businesses to continue running during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“For bars and pubs owners, we can still operate our businesses as takeaways for home consumption. But we need to stay closed and avoid unnecessary crowds. Let’s be part of the solution and not the problem,” he emphasized.

Mr. Moran maintained that beer lovers can buy beers at any licensed outlet and enjoy responsibly from home until COVID-19 is defeated.

He said people need to stay at home and avoid gatherings only for the period of COVID-19 during which the government has directed everyone to stop unnecessary travels and gatherings.

He stressed the need for togetherness in the fight against COVID-19.

And Mr. Moran has disclosed that the brewing company, through its Budweiser brand, is sponsoring online parties to reduce the temptation of opening night clubs.

He said the company has since partnered with Zambian DJ Sebastien Dutch to host online parties on Saturdays for party lovers to club while at home adding that two social distance parties have so far been hosted.

[Read 293 times, 293 reads today]
Previous articleKitwe Mayor calls on local authorities to work with People Living with Disabilities in the fight against the COVID-19.
Next articleGrizzly Mining Sends Workers on Forced Leave To Prevent COVID-19

7 COMMENTS

    • There is reason why civilized societies use lockdowns to control humans, right now with this iron fist(pabwato)(pamaka) people don’t even know whether its beer consumption that is not allowed or meeting in groups, with our police that is prone to misinterpreting laws, hope no mistakes will be made police basapaye mwana wamuntu from those beatings we a seeing.

  3. Abnormal people still think this abnormal act of whipping people is normal. No matter how grave the issue may be, corporal punishment is not in our statutes. Even if corona virus is a life and death issue, no one is allowed to beat, assault, or injure anybody in the name of Presidential directive. If you want to start beating people, include it in bill 10, debate it and turn into law, for now, whatever you may yap, know it is illegal, brutal, uncivilized and archaic to beat people.

  4. Just keep a record those brutal video’s of PF Minister Bowman Lusambo abusing Zambian people.
    Come 2021 ,the people of Zambia will be reminded of how he brutalized Zambians in the name of enforcing presidential directives.

    2

  5. That moment when you eating groundnuts enjoying then one rotten one spoils everything…… LATELY I HAVE BEEN ENJOYING YOUR LEVELHEADEDNESS in removing politics for the common course. Its not and i repeat not everything you should comment on ..whipping people is that wrong you ignore just to show solidarity to whats obtaining on the ground. you can you eastern wise way of not answering in case you are called on phone to comment….voice mail or give mutinta tosay bali mu bafa basamba….

  6. The statements by Mr HH president of UPND over abuse of political power as cases to which PF regime will be answerable once out of power, is the most fearful and dreading PF government has with sleepless nights to contain with. As they say every time has its beginning and ending. What is important is how you manage the time in between the two ends.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 4

Grizzly Mining Sends Workers on Forced Leave To Prevent COVID-19

By MARTIN MUSUNKA GRIZZLY Mining Company has, with immediate effect, sent half of its entire workforce on forced leave in...
Read more
Headlines

Whipping and Beating Citizens to Enforce Measures on COVID-19 is Disturbing-HH

Chief Editor - 7
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is disturbed with reports of law enforcement officers whipping and beating citizens as they enforce measures on COVID-19. Mr Hichilema says...
Read more
General News

Kitwe Mayor calls on local authorities to work with People Living with Disabilities in the fight against the COVID-19.

Chief Editor - 7
As the crisis caused by the coronavirus continues to ravage world communities, Local Government Association of Zambia President Christopher Kang’ombe has called on local...
Read more
Videos and Audios

Chief Chitimukulu’s Interview with Radio Mano

Chief Editor - 15
This is the interview Chief Chitumukulu did with radio Mano in which he bemoaned the lack of leadership in the Bemba community citing as...
Read more
General News

LAZ is on firm ground to question the decision by IBA to close Prime TV

Chief Editor - 8
Political philosopher Mark Simuwe says the Law Association of Zambia is on firm ground to question whether the Independent Broadcasting Authority was in order...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Chinese Ambassador to Zambia should be summoned to explain the racism being publicly displayed against Africans in China

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
The Golden Party has urged the Zambian Government to immediately summon the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia to explain the racism being publicly displayed against...
Read more

Three New Cases of COVID-19 recorded in Zambia, with one involving a primary contact to the deceased Kafue patient

Headlines Chief Editor - 55
Zambia has recorded 3 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said. Speaking at the latest COVID-19 update,...
Read more

Cancellation of Prime TV’s licence is illegal-LAZ

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
By Chileshe Mwango The Law Association of Zambia has called on the Independent Broadcasting Authority to immediately rescind its decision to cancel the broadcasting license...
Read more

Indian Community in Support of Bowman Lusambo’s dispersing of an Indian Wedding ceremony in Emmasdale

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
The Association of Indian Community in Zambia (AICZ) has humbly requested not only members of the Indian Community in Zambia but all the People...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 293 times, 293 reads today]