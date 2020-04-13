UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is disturbed with reports of law enforcement officers whipping and beating citizens as they enforce measures on COVID-19.
Mr Hichilema says Law breakers have a constitutional right to due process, which includes being brought before a competent court.
He says corporal punishment is not the answer and the statutory instruments that have been issued to fight Covid19 do not prescribe the punishment being metted on erring citizens.
“Law enforcement is based on the principle of “Innocent till proven guilty”. We don’t have to see people getting killed extra judicially before we speak about this behaviour”, he said.
He said a civilised society functions by the rule of law and if the country is to aspire to a higher level of development and governance, leaders must behave in a civilised manner at the very least.
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo recently vowed he will ensure that people advocating for the human rights of those being whipped for defying the Presidential directives are also whipped.
Meanwhile, Zambia Breweries has pleaded with distributors of beer and bar owners to follow government’s directive to close bars and night clubs during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Zambia Breweries Country Director, Jose Moran said distributors and bar owners must do what is right for the community.
“At Zambia Breweries, there is one thing we love as much as beer…and that’s bringing people together for a better world. But our world has changed. Now we all must step up and do our part by staying apart. We must do what is right for our communities and for each other,” said Mr. Moran.
He stated that as a law-abiding corporate citizen, Zambia Breweries stands with the authorities and the nation in the fight against coronavirus.
He, therefore, advised bar owners to consider incorporating takeaway services in their businesses to continue running during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“For bars and pubs owners, we can still operate our businesses as takeaways for home consumption. But we need to stay closed and avoid unnecessary crowds. Let’s be part of the solution and not the problem,” he emphasized.
Mr. Moran maintained that beer lovers can buy beers at any licensed outlet and enjoy responsibly from home until COVID-19 is defeated.
He said people need to stay at home and avoid gatherings only for the period of COVID-19 during which the government has directed everyone to stop unnecessary travels and gatherings.
He stressed the need for togetherness in the fight against COVID-19.
And Mr. Moran has disclosed that the brewing company, through its Budweiser brand, is sponsoring online parties to reduce the temptation of opening night clubs.
He said the company has since partnered with Zambian DJ Sebastien Dutch to host online parties on Saturdays for party lovers to club while at home adding that two social distance parties have so far been hosted.
The stone age has never left Africa…..
There is reason why civilized societies use lockdowns to control humans, right now with this iron fist(pabwato)(pamaka) people don’t even know whether its beer consumption that is not allowed or meeting in groups, with our police that is prone to misinterpreting laws, hope no mistakes will be made police basapaye mwana wamuntu from those beatings we a seeing.
I would agree. A fine os a more civilised punishment.
Abnormal people still think this abnormal act of whipping people is normal. No matter how grave the issue may be, corporal punishment is not in our statutes. Even if corona virus is a life and death issue, no one is allowed to beat, assault, or injure anybody in the name of Presidential directive. If you want to start beating people, include it in bill 10, debate it and turn into law, for now, whatever you may yap, know it is illegal, brutal, uncivilized and archaic to beat people.
Just keep a record those brutal video’s of PF Minister Bowman Lusambo abusing Zambian people.
Come 2021 ,the people of Zambia will be reminded of how he brutalized Zambians in the name of enforcing presidential directives.
That moment when you eating groundnuts enjoying then one rotten one spoils everything…… LATELY I HAVE BEEN ENJOYING YOUR LEVELHEADEDNESS in removing politics for the common course. Its not and i repeat not everything you should comment on ..whipping people is that wrong you ignore just to show solidarity to whats obtaining on the ground. you can you eastern wise way of not answering in case you are called on phone to comment….voice mail or give mutinta tosay bali mu bafa basamba….
The statements by Mr HH president of UPND over abuse of political power as cases to which PF regime will be answerable once out of power, is the most fearful and dreading PF government has with sleepless nights to contain with. As they say every time has its beginning and ending. What is important is how you manage the time in between the two ends.