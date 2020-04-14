9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Rural News

Wife burns hubby’s face’s a domestic dispute

By Chief Editor
Wife burns hubby's face's a domestic dispute
A 35-year -old man of Malama village in Mpika district is nursing burns after his wife poured hot porridge on his face.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Mpika today that Webby Bwembya 35, of Malama village was assaulted by his wife Dorothy Moyo of the same abode.

Mr. Njase said the incident happened at around 19 hours on Sunday at Malama village in Chief Chikwanda’s area.

He explained that Moyo had gone to the market to purchase items for resale earlier that day and upon return, Bwembya asked her where she had been.

Mr. Njase said the enquiry resulted into a fight and in the process, the Moyo reached out for a hot pot of porridge and poured its contents on her husband’s face.

As a result, the complainant (Bwembya) sustained burns on the face, right and left arms and suffered general body pains.

A docket of the case has since been opened and the victim is admitted to Chilonga mission hospital.

Mr. Njase said no arrest has been made so far as investigations in this gender-based violence case (GBV) are ongoing.

He said cases of GBV must be investigated thoroughly to establish the truth before any arrests are effected.

