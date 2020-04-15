Information and Broadcasting Services Minister DORA SILIYA has urged the business community affected by the Covid-19 to take advantage of loans that the Bank of Zambia will avail to commercial banks in the country.
Government through the Central Bank has provided a 10 billion Kwacha Medium-Term Financing facility which will be accessible effective April 15.
Ms SILIYA says Government is aware of the challenges that businesses are facing due to the Covid-19 and wants to prioritise Small Medium Enterprises -SMEs- in the acquisition of affordable loans.
She said this during a special programe on Covid-19 on Radio Maria Yatsani .
The minister also said bus owners and operators should adhere to social distancing because it is one of the key preventative measures to help limit the spread the Covid-19.
Contd. Govt wants to get something back on this investment as well but the price they are putting their investment is quite high for small and medium businesses, why not pay those local contractors and suppliers they owe and this may open up the economy a bit otherwise I fear that money will stay in the bank and contribute further to the rising costs.