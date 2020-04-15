Information and Broadcasting Services Minister DORA SILIYA has urged the business community affected by the Covid-19 to take advantage of loans that the Bank of Zambia will avail to commercial banks in the country.

Government through the Central Bank has provided a 10 billion Kwacha Medium-Term Financing facility which will be accessible effective April 15.

Ms SILIYA says Government is aware of the challenges that businesses are facing due to the Covid-19 and wants to prioritise Small Medium Enterprises -SMEs- in the acquisition of affordable loans.

She said this during a special programe on Covid-19 on Radio Maria Yatsani .

The minister also said bus owners and operators should adhere to social distancing because it is one of the key preventative measures to help limit the spread the Covid-19.

