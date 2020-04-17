The cabinet is impressed that the continued implementation of the measures to fight the Coronavirus announced by President Edgar Lungu is yielding the necessary results.

Chief Government Spokesperson, Dora Siliya says Cabinet has also taken note that adequate preparedness instituted in order to fight the pandemic.

Ms. Siliya says the multisectoral approach put in place by Government which is being coordinated by the Vice-President Inonge Wina through the Council of Ministers, is also working well.

She says Cabinet is also impressed that a number of individuals, institutions and companies have come forward to support Government’s efforts in fighting COVID-19 support, materially and financially.

This was during the 10th Special Cabinet Meeting called by President Edgar Lungu, to have an update on the implementation of the measures on the fight against COVID-19.

Ms. Siliya said that Cabinet is comforted that further tests undertaken in Kafue town on a number of citizens on yesterday, all came out negative.

And During the same Meeting, Cabinet approved a 13 member WARMA Board whose previous Board’s tenure of office came to an end.

Ms. Siliya said Cabinet felt it is prudent that the Board be reconstituted and appointed in order to ensure that water resources management functions are well superintended over to promote sustainable development in Zambia.

Meanwhile, Ms. Siliya, who is also Information Minister, said that Cabinet has also approved the 12 member Zambia Environmental Management Agency Board in accordance with Section 11 of the Environmental Management Act Number 12 of 2011.

She said Cabinet put in place a board in order to provide strategic direction, develop policies, approve its work plans and budget as well as monitoring of its functions as it relates to administration of the Environmental Management Act.

