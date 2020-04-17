Republican Progressive Party President James Lukuku has advised the Patriotic Front to desist from linking UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema to everything that they can’t even substantiate.

Mr Lukuku says it is shameful that the PF are accusing Mr Hichilema of being behind everything including droughts and Climate change.

“The Dollar get to K19 ati it’s HH, Load shedding they blame HH, when Chinese bridges break down due to poor workmanship they say its President HH”, lamented Mr Lukuku.

He says he finds it very unfortunate that a statement he issued to offer credible advise to Paramount Chief Chitimukulu has been spread as having been endorsed by Mr Hichilema.

Mr Lukuku said the PF hatred and fear of Mr Hichilema is deeply saddening and said what he writes represent his thoughts and not Mr Hichilema.

On Thursday, PF Deputy Chairperson Mobilisation Geoffrey Mwamba has challenged the Opposition Alliance to distance themselves from the tribal accusations leveled against Paramount Chitimukulu by their spokesperson James Lukuku.

Mr Mwamba accused UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema of being behind the utterances by Mr Lukuku and has warned that Bembas will not allow anyone to attack their chief for addressing his subjects.

Speaking at a media briefing, Mr Mwamba said Paramount Chief Chitimukulu has the right to address his people and there was nothing wrong with him asking Bembas to vote like Tongas.

He wondered why sentiments which have in the past been expressed by UPND followers including himself when he was party Vice President have today become an issue after being uttered by a bamba chief.

Mr Mwamba said there was nothing tribal about what Paramount Chief Chitimukulu said.

And PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said the Paramount chief was justified to urge his subjects to emulate southerners in the quest to curb voter apathy.

Mr Chanda said did not advocate for a bamba president for anyone to accuse him of being tribal.

[Read 135 times, 135 reads today]