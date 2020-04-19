9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Zambia records 4 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and records one death

By Chief Editor
A 19-year-old female who tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Chilenje hospital last week has died, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 3, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed.

He explained that the deceased who was admitted from Bauleni is the one who was brought in for attempted suicide and developed internal organ failure as a result of the poison she consumed and also tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking at the latest COVID-19 update Sunday morning, Dr. Chilufya also announced that Zambia has further recorded four (4) new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the cases to 61.

He said the two cases involve Kafue residents one from Kafue estates and Kafue railways respectively while the other two involve a nurse and a medical licentiate from Chilenje hospital were the deceased was admitted.

He said a total of 397 cases were tested in the last 24 hours out of which 30 were done at Chilenje Clinic which brought out the two positive cases.

He said cumulatively the cases now stand at 61,3 deaths,33 recoveries and 25 active cases.

“The COVID-19 outbreak could be stopped if we follow President Edgar Lungu’s directive by enhancing social distancing, wearing masks, moral discipline. We have recorded 3 deaths and we can record more with poor compliance” Dr. Chilufya said.

He emphasized that Lusaka is an epicenter and discouraged routine and unnecessary visits and another gathering such as funerals and weddings.

“The strategy we have is early detection and we place a high premium on increasing community testing and screening. So you are going to see our teams in all specific areas and it will be increasing by the day” Dr. Chilufya said as he urged for a corporation with health authorities as they come into various communities.

And Dr. Chilufya disclosed that deployment of new health workers is progressing well and that they will be deployed in all ports of entry and said soon they will be seen conducting the massive screening and testing in various places.

  2. The COVID-19 outbreak could be stopped if we follow President Edgar Lungu’s directive by enhancing social distancing, wearing masks, moral discipline. We have recorded 3 deaths and we can record more with poor compliance. Wise words from the minister. We ask that people follow the rules. Very unfortunate death of this young lady who made her condition worse by attempted suicide. This virus is not a joke. To all those taking it as a joke ,we will find you and ensure you face stiff punishment. Kz

    2

  3. Where is Edgar Chagwa Lungu with his directives!? You were warned to lockdown the country 1 half months ago. Very shameful thinking indeed! Passengers from high risk countries are still landing at KKIA what nonsense is that?

  4. This covid is everywhere…..lying idle in each one of us….we just yet to know what’s triggering it…..from France, Pakistan, South Africa, Kafue, and now in compounds….the scary part is Will soon lose the contact matrix and boom!I shudder how it shall be with us when the boom becomes a boom indeed!

  5. And some they say human rights nyo nyo nyo. Look we loose a human life bekoz a few rotten eggs does not follow president orders. So i find you no musk and walk chingulu, I just whip 5 strokes. Chabipa RIP young soul. Amen

  6. “Chilufya explained that the deceased who was admitted from Bauleni is the one who was brought in for attempted suicide and developed internal organ failure as a result of the poison she consumed and also tested positive for COVID-19.”

    Only Doctor Chilufya is capable of conjuring such lies …he will continue sweeping dirt under the capet.

