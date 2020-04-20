Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo during his operation to ensure that everyone wears face masks as directed by the President
That pf regalia he is putting on is leaving a bitter taste on those people he forcibly making to disembark from buses , they will responsibly retaliate in 2021, remember they have families and friends behind them.
ZABS should also look at the standard levels of the pf chitenje masks.
He reminds me of KMB bus station thugs. Once a thug always a thug! Why is he not wearing the useless PF chitenge face-mask?