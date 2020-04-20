Home Videos and Audios Bowman Lusambo Wear Face Masks Operation in Action

Bowman Lusambo Wear Face Masks Operation in Action

By
Chief Editor
-
2
78 views

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo during his operation to ensure that everyone wears face masks as directed by the President

[Read 73 times, 75 reads today]

RELATED ARTICLES

2 COMMENTS

  1. That pf regalia he is putting on is leaving a bitter taste on those people he forcibly making to disembark from buses , they will responsibly retaliate in 2021, remember they have families and friends behind them.

    ZABS should also look at the standard levels of the pf chitenje masks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©